Bulgaria plans to introduce crypto payment options

The Bulgarian government plans to introduce crypto payment options. According to sources, the Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds and the Minister of Finance of Bulgaria are currently in discussions with industry participants and the Bulgarian National Bank regarding the crypto payment initiative.

In the short term, Bulgaria will not benefit from the CBDC. Nonetheless, the country has agreed to join the eurozone in 2024, during which time it will switch from its current currency, the lev, to the euro. With the crypto payment program, the government is taking more proactive steps to strengthen its financial environment.

Bulgaria is not one of the most well-known and well-known crypto-focused countries. Nonetheless, it is one of the Bitcoin custodians with the most assets. At the height of the bull market in 2017, the country seized 213,519 Bitcoins from an underground crime network. No one knows for sure if the country has auctioned the coins or is still hoarding them because nothing is known about the seized monies.

Bitcoin and digital currency efforts are being embraced in a variety of ways by several governments. While China has succeeded in prohibiting any crypto-related transactions from entering the country, El Salvador is a big believer in digital currencies. It has been stockpiling digital money whenever there has been a price drop.

Bulgaria’s decision to introduce crypto trading in the short to medium term is likely to encourage the use of Bitcoin and altcoins across the board. Regardless of the breadth of its crypto program, the country will almost certainly need to accelerate its ambitions before joining the Eurozone in 2024.

