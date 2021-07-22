We don’t need an advisor to tell us about investing in stocks when it comes to some well to know companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook. Unlike mortgage-backed securities, you won’t find the value of these assets turn nil in a fortnight. Tech companies like Apple and Google are trusted stocks in investor’s portfolios and here are ways you can own a piece of the pie.

Tips on when you buy stocks in India

You are allowed to invest in international stocks through RBI’s LRS route allowing you to invest up to$25o,000 a year

Make sure you are investing under an RBI regulated broker with a sound track record Know the currency exchange rate to have a perspective of how much the stock is worth for when it is time to cash out the stocks Invest through a trusted app or broker Keep a balanced portfolio

How to invest in foreign companies

For investing directly in foreign companies you will first have to open an account with a brokerage firm that provides overseas trading. Some overseas trading facilities include ICICI direct and Kotak securities. Submit the necessary documents for opening your account as well as Know Your Customer (KYC) You will have to transfer money to the international partner of your domestic equity firm. Submit documents pertaining to the statement under LRS, sign a form from Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Document authorizing the designated bank as the designated dealer

Warren Buffett said he was wrong in selling some of his share in Apple last year a decision that went against his advisors,

“I sold some stock last year,” the famed investor said at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting on Saturday. “That was probably a mistake.” writes Business Insider

Berkshire’s stock portfolio has the strongest hold on Apple’s stock and the company has roughly tripled its money on the iPhone maker since investing $35 billion between 2016 and 2018. Read more about his Stocks in Apple here.