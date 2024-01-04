Fisker, the California-based electric vehicle (EV) company, has recently announced a shift in its sales strategy, moving away from the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model used by Tesla, towards integrating traditional dealership networks.

Initially, Fisker followed the footsteps of Tesla, adopting a direct sales model. This approach, while innovative, has proven to be more challenging and expensive than anticipated. The company, which made over 10,000 vehicles in 2023, faced distribution constraints, delivering only about 4,700 units of the Ocean sport utility vehicles. The lack of physical stores and the high costs associated with direct sales have been significant hurdles.

In contrast, Tesla’s success with the DTC model has not been easily replicable by other EV startups. Fisker’s decision to pivot to a dealership model reflects the complexities and costs involved in establishing and maintaining a direct sales network. The company plans to add as many as 50 dealer partners in the US and Canada and a similar number in Europe this year, as currently it only has two showrooms.

Fisker’s shift to dealership sales is not an isolated case in the EV industry. Other players like Lucid, Rivian, and even Vietnamese electric car maker VinFast Auto have been exploring or adopting dealership models. VinFast recently signed its first five dealerships in Texas, New York, Kansas, and North Carolina. Swedish EV maker Polestar also operates through dealerships. This trend suggests a growing recognition of the value that traditional dealerships bring to the table, particularly in terms of sales reach and customer service.

The integration of dealership models alongside direct sales is a strategic move for Fisker. In Europe, the company will continue to offer direct sales but will bring onboard partners for sales and distribution. This hybrid approach allows Fisker to leverage the strengths of both models – the direct connection with customers and the extensive reach and support system of dealerships.

The company’s decision to move away from a direct-to-consumer model, is being seen as a cost-saving and innovative approach which might also be a response to the broader market challenges faced by EV companies. These challenges include intense competition, high production costs, and the difficulty of establishing a strong brand presence in a market dominated by established players like Tesla.

Companies like Lucid, Lordstown Motors, and Faraday Future, which were once celebrated as potential leaders in the EV space, have seen significant declines in their stock values. This volatility makes them attractive targets for short sellers, who bet on the decline of a stock’s value.

Short sellers might be targeting companies like Fisker due to perceived weaknesses in their business models or the challenges they face in scaling up production and distribution. Fisker’s pivot to dealership sales could be a strategic move to address some of these challenges, potentially making the company less vulnerable to market volatility and short-selling.

By embracing dealerships, Fisker is not only looking to boost its sales but also to enhance the customer experience and accessibility of its vehicles. This move is a clear indication that while the DTC model offers certain advantages, the traditional dealership network remains a vital component in the automotive sales ecosystem, especially for emerging players in the EV market.