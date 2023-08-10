Canadian authorities use Chainalysis software to crack crypto crimes

A new world era of cybercrimes has been sparked by the emergence of crypto, disrupting the traditional approaches used by law enforcement organisations. Authorities have frequently encountered a dead end when trying to track down illegal cryptocurrency operations due to the fact that blockchain transactions are essentially designed to ensure anonymity. So, now Canadian authorities are using Chainalysis software to crack crypto crimes.

Numerous year-end statistics indicate that cryptocurrency crime is booming. To start, cryptocurrency losses as a result of cybercrime reached $3.7 billion in 2017. According to recent research by Immunefi, that represents a 58% rise over the $2.3 billion hostile actors stole from investors and exchanges in 2021. In contrast, illegal cryptocurrency trading hit a record high of $20.1 billion in 2022, up $2.1 billion from the year before.

Breakthrough of the Cybercrime Division of the Canadian Police

A breakthrough in this deadlock in recent weeks has been seen in Canada, illuminating a potential paradigm for international law enforcement. Canadian police, in particular, have implemented cutting-edge technology into their investigation, allowing them to dive deeper into the blockchain world by using Chainalysis software to crack crypto crimes. They can now locate the origin of blockchain transactions, identify the offenders, and determine the precise location of funds using specialised software.

What is Chainalysis? Is it a Hope Amidst the Rise Of Cyber Crime?

With just a little training, users of Chainalysis Reactor can produce effective visualisations of cryptocurrency flows thanks to its user-friendly interface. Track the movement of money through as many “hops” as you like and connect any questionable behaviour to actual people or places.

Chainalysis Reactor, a non-sentient software that offers capabilities much beyond those of conventional investigative tools, has begun to be used by Canadian police departments. The Lethbridge Herald reported that the programme makes it easier to track digital currencies from their starting point to their final deposit on a digital exchange.

Police can then access the account holder’s information and the specifics of future transactions once the trail points to a certain exchange. Therefore, the formerly impenetrable blockchain can no longer serve as a haven for criminals. In the past, situations involving digital assets presented considerable difficulties for Canadian agencies. An officer with specialised training in blockchain analysis emphasised the significant change that Chainalysis Reactor had wrought. Contrastingly, it was reported that past crimes in the division of cybercrime investigations would hit a dead end because of fraudulent crimes. But all of that has changed.

Canadian Police and Chainalysis: A Match Made in Heaven

As the Western Canada Cryptocurrency Investigations Centre was established in April 2023, Chainalysis and the Calgary Police Service began working together. This centre was created specifically to look into crimes involving blockchain technology underlying that Chainalysis software is used to crack crypto crimes. Canada’s place on Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index also demonstrates the country’s changing relationship with cryptocurrency. The nation has steadily advanced in the rankings, moving up to 22nd in 2022, from 26th in 2021 and 24th in 2020.

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), a group of provincial and territorial securities authorities in Canada, issued a warning to investors in June about cryptocurrency firms that falsely assert to be recognised by bodies that do not exist for the purpose of regulating or resolving disputes.

The development of specialised blockchain investigation tools, such as Chainalysis Reactor that is used to crack crypto crimes, represents a significant advance in the ongoing fight against crimes involving cryptocurrencies. With Canada setting the example, other countries may soon follow suit, forming a worldwide, unifying front against cyber criminals.

Also Read: The devastating impact of another nuclear war between the US and Russia!

Comments

comments