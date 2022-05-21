CBI Search in Full Swing After NSE Fraud

Recently, a suspected fraud case took the Indian news by storm when ex National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief Chitra Ramkrishna was proven guilty of violating several laws regarding the stock market including the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, Sebi Act, and the Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations (SECC) Regulations.

Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation has been investigating this case related to the national stock exchange. They conducted investigations in 10 cities in the country, including New Delhi, Bombay, Noida, Gurgaon, and other locations.

Chitra Ramakrishna was put behind bars on the 6th of March this year after it was revealed that she took the advice of a Yogi in the Himalayas multiple times to run the securities exchange board of India.

Anand Subramanian, who was the group operating officer of the national stock exchange has also been accused and linked to the case. He was arrested 3 months ago, back in February.

The pair have been accused of having unauthorized to the data systems of the National Stock Exchange and also giving it out to Mr. Sanjay Gupta who is the owner of OPG Securities Pvt Ltd, a stock brokerage firm based in the capital of New Delhi.

Chitra Ramakrishna recently requested the court to give her bail, but she was rejected. A report compared her handling of the crucial data of the National Stock Exchange as if it was private group or club. Singer Bob Dylan was also quoted – ‘money doesn’t talk, it swears’ from a song released back in the 60s.

Not only was a First Information Report (FIR) filed for Chitra Ramakrishna, but now, a charge sheet has also been made for her. This is done to charge the accused of the crimes which are listed in the FIR.

Some of the emails of Chitra Ramakrishna that was recovered shows that she has been in contact with a yogi who has been instructing what she should do, but the details of the Yogi including his identity or his where abouts have not been discovered yet. However, many people speculate that Anand Subramanian is the man she has been conversing and the Yogi is just a cover up. However, it seems like we will have to wait to crack that part of the case.

It seems like walls are closing in on Chitra Ramakrishna now that all of her activities have now been revealed. Even bail has not been given to her considering the seriousness of her crimes.