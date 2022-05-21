OnePlus 10 Ultra confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus has officially confirmed the release of a new high-end flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Ultra, which will be powered by the newly released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus 10 Ultra, which will be built on Qualcomm’s brand new flagship SoC, has been officially teased.

As previously reported, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance and power efficiency. As a result, several companies will release mid-year flagship smartphones based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was manufactured utilizing TSMC’s 4nm process.

What will OnePlus 10 Ultra Feature?

The OnePlus 10 Ultra will be a high-end Android flagship smartphone that will compete with products such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone is believed to include a 2K 120Hz resolution screen with a peak brightness of over 1000nits, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ certifications.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra may even be the company’s new first smartphone to include a periscope zoom lens, with the camera unit adjusted by Hasselblad. The OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to include three or four cameras, each having a dedicated wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, telephoto, and periscope zoom lens.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the OnePlus 10 Ultra, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone may lack a microSD card slot. However, the smartphone is most likely to contain dual nano-SIM card slots, one of which will enable a 5G network.

Qualcomm has officially launched its next flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is manufactured on the TSMC 4nm technology. In terms of power efficiency and performance, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC retains an octa-core CPU architecture with a single high-performance core running at 3.2GHz on ARM Cortex-X2 microarchitecture. Similarly, there are three 2.8GHz high-performance CPU cores based on the ARM Cortex-A710 microarchitecture as well as four efficient 2.0GHz clock speed CPU cores based entirely on the Cortex-A510 design.

The OnePlus 10 Ultra is also rumored to include a huge battery with a capacity of at least 4,500 mAh and the capability for 150W fast charging. In addition, smartphone, like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro, will support rapid wireless charging. In terms of software, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will come pre-installed with Android 12/13 with a bespoke OxygenOS shell on top.

What is going to be the launch price for OnePlus 10 Ultra?

The OnePlus 10 Ultra will be a costly smartphone, with a price tag of roughly Rs. 80,000 in India. It will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. As a result, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will undoubtedly be the most powerful and costly OnePlus 10 Ultra to date.

Also Read: