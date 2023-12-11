A Milestone Celebration for Doom

As a celebration of its 30th birthday, Doom, one of the most iconic and influential first-person shooter (FPS) games in history, received a special gift from its co-creator, John Romero. Undoubtedly recognizable and deemed among the best FPS games ever, Doom’s legacy continues with the release of Sigil 2, a significant expansion created by Romero himself.

Continuing the Legacy

Sigil 2 builds upon the success of its predecessor, Sigil, which was introduced in 2019 as a spiritual successor to the fourth episode of The Ultimate Doom. Described as an “unofficial sixth episode,” Sigil 2 is a Megawad, a term traditionally used for a pack that includes 15 or more levels. This new expansion is now available as a free add-on for the classic FPS game, allowing players to experience an additional layer of challenge and excitement.

Romero’s Message to the Doom Community

John Romero, co-creator of Doom, has extended his gratitude to the passionate Doom community on the social media platform X/Twitter. In a heartfelt message, he wrote, “Happy 30th birthday, Doom. I’m grateful to have been a part of this incredible team. Thank you for playing our games, and thank you for keeping Doom alive, all these many years.”

Romero acknowledged the enduring legacy of Doom and attributed its continued success to the vibrant community that plays and modifies the game even after three decades. He reflected on how it was his fortune to be part of the Doom community since its inception, and he also recognized the importance of the player base in keeping the game alive and thriving.

Available Now for Free Download

Sigil 2 is now available for free download, and those eager to dive into the new expansion can download it through John Romero’s official website. To enjoy Sigil 2, players must own a copy of the original Doom, and according to Romero, GZDoom is recommended for an optimal gaming experience. Additionally, enthusiasts can explore options to purchase Sigil 2, which includes an exclusive soundtrack by Thorr tailored for the game, or opt for a full boxed edition featuring remarkable artwork and additional collectibles. For those yearning to relive the golden era of the ’90s, Doom and Sigil 2 offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Doom’s Enduring Legacy

The release of Sigil 2 by John Romero on the eve of Doom’s 30th anniversary serves as a testament to the game’s enduring legacy. The Doom community, a vital force in keeping the game alive, continues to thrive, and Romero’s contribution with Sigil 2 adds a new chapter to the iconic FPS title. Whether reliving the past or anticipating the future, Doom enthusiasts have much to celebrate as they embark on new adventures within the immersive world of Doom.