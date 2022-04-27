China’s DJI halts Russia, Ukraine sales to prevent use of its drones in combat

DJI Technology Co, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, has said that it will temporarily halt operations in Russia and Ukraine to ensure that its goods are not used in combat, making it the first big Chinese company to do so.

Ukraine’s government and citizens have accused DJI of leaking military data to Russia, which the world’s largest maker of consumer and industrial drones has dismissed as “utterly false.”

Unlike many Western corporations that have left Russia in protest of its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese enterprises have remained, in keeping with Beijing’s policy of not criticizing Moscow over the war.

The suspension of business in Russia and Ukraine, according to a DJI spokeswoman, is “not to make a statement about any country, but to make a statement about our principles.”

DJI despises the use of its drones to hurt others, so we’ve temporarily halted sales in several nations to ensure that no one uses our drones in combat.

DJI was aware of footage online last month that suggested the Russian military was using its devices, but it had not been able to confirm this and had no control over the usage of its equipment, according to a company representative.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine are described as a “special operation” aimed at disarming Ukraine and protecting it from fascists. This, according to Ukraine and the West, is an excuse for an unprovoked war of attack.

DJI is a privately held company that does not disclose financial information, but research firm Drone Analyst estimates that its hardware revenue in 2020 will be $2.9 billion.

Chinese businesses are in a pickle as a result of the war. International criticism has been leveled at the Chinese government for continuing to operate in Russia, yet quitting would risk a reaction from the Chinese populace.

Didi Global (DIDI.N), the world’s largest ride-hailing company, canceled a decision to depart Russia and Kazakhstan in February after local social media users accused it of caving in to US pressure.

Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL), a telecommunications equipment manufacturer, is also being scrutinized to see if it intends to stay in Russia. At its annual analyst summit on Tuesday, the corporation did not take any questions about Russia. L2N2WO0PL