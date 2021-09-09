Chivo wallet down in El Salvador; Residents unable to claim free BTC

Just 2 days back, El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal currency in the country. The country was relying on Chivo wallet, which was down for hours on the same day. Users were complaining that they were not receiving the $30 free Bitcoin. At the same time, for some, the app was not even working. Reports suggest that the wallet was down for maintenance, and as of now, the issue has been fixed. But still, this was uncalled for as this should have been dealt with in advance.

Chivo wallet down in El Salvador

The government launched the Chivo wallet for the masses to use BTC. Businesses can accept Bitcoin as payment through the app, and users can use it to pay using the same. It was launched on the same day as the cryptocurrency became legal tender in the country. It was also the medium through which the government planned to gift the citizens $30 in Bitcoin.

Due to the massive surge in users during the day of adoption, the app was not able to function properly as expected. And this is also the reason that most El Salvadorians reported that the app had issues. A lot of them couldn’t even download the app from the play store and AppStore. To help the situation, the president asked users to slow down on Twitter.

Reports from El Salvadorians

The Chivo wallet became the number 1 finance app in the AppStore in just a few hours. And users started to complain at the same time as well. While some could not download the same, others were not able to claim their $30 free Bitcoin. A lot of people were also tweeting about not being able to complete the verification process as it shows errors. The app was also shutting down on many, and instead of showing $30, they were getting $0.

It seems that the implementation of Bitcoin in the country will not be easy. And it will be interesting to see how Bukele handles the challenges and goes on.

