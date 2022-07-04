CoinFLEX’s FLEXUSD is the new entrant in the club of failed Stablecoins

Market Crash impacts CoinFLEX.

The market crash has surely gone to an extent where each and every crypto currency, stablecoin has faced the adverse effect of it. The new entry into the club of failed stablecoins is FLEX token, the native token of CoinFLEX. CoinFLEX also joins the group of companies that has gone ahead to freeze the accounts of the customers and paused all its services.

However, the public’s perception of their operational and financial health is being further complicated by the lack of transparency regarding these matters, as it is unclear where the money is parked, whether it has been moved, etc.

Stablecoin and its crash in 2022.

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that should be pegged or tethered to a particular currency, typically the US dollar, and is most often sought to achieve algorithmically and/or by collateralization (USD). Stablecoins are primarily made so that systems like web3 and decentralised finance, or “DeFi,” can employ a non-volatile money.

Around 22 stable coin s have faced the adverse effects of plummeting market conditions. CoinFlex is the new entrant among the group, which collapsed due to the financial pressure piled up by the forces of market crash. The list of failed stable coins increases as time passes, making the future for stable coins unstable and unsecure.

Some of the most famous collapses of Stable Coins in 2022 are:

Terra USD – Terra’s Stable USD and its sister token, were the hardest hit digital assets amidst the market crash. Some crypto experts even believe that, these digital assets even caused the market crash to prolong till now. The stablecoin and the crypto currency lost almost 99% of its value and started trading at under $1. Desus Finance – DEI, a stablecoin used as a collateral mechanism for third-party instruments built on the Fantom (FTM)-based decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol DEUS Finance (DEUS), has failed to maintain its dollar peg, falling below $0.60 cents on Monday as the market continues to lament losses on the Terra (LUNA) UST and LUNA debacle.

Writer’s Report:

The unwanted market crash in 2022 surely collapsed a lot of cryptocurrencies and stable coins. The main point to consider here is that these stablecoins that have collapsed are potentially been wiped out of the market without having a chance to revive themselves back. FLEXUSD’s entry in the club is truly sad. The company is trying its best to save the native token but is failing miserably at it.