Competition Commission of India Asks Cab Aggregators To Handle User Data In Transparent Manner

Suggestions have come from, the CCI (Competition Commission of India), which has suggested that such websites which collect the information and links, should regulate themselves. The Commission has asked such aggregators to regulate themselves on price rises and other similar issues.

What The Commission Said?

According to reports, the commission has asked aggregators to apprise their customers with all the relevant details of components associated with the fare. The commission has also asked the aggregators to indicate the component responsible for the price rise in the bill. In case the cancellation is done rudely, the commission recommends that the driver should be apprised about the distribution of charges. The commission has asked the cab aggregators to let drivers know about what portion of the share has been received by cab aggregators and what portion has been awarded to the drivers.

Ola, Uber Dominance

As per reports, the commission is aware of the dominance of Ola and Uber, and the recommendations come after a study related to the cab aggregator industry – the commission has said that the measures suggested by it should be considered as guidance. Reportedly, the commission in its statement has said that the recommendation has been issued to ensure a level playing field. The commission also said that the recommendations are aimed at keeping the ecosystem of cab aggregators smoothly.

“This advisory is being issued based on the observations and recommendations of the study in the Cab Aggregators (CA) market in India and the mandate of the Commission, inter alia, to ensure fair competition and for overall a well-functioning ecosystem,” said the CCI in an official release.

The commission statement also asked the Chartered Accountants to regulate themselves to take care of issues about transparency.

Regarding User Data

The Commission also shed light on transparency in terms of collecting data. The commission asked the CA platforms to formulate a clear strategy on data, as to how it is going to be used. The commission asked the CA platforms to come clear on sharing users’ data with someone remotely associated. The commission also urged CA platforms to come clean on the scope, extent and purpose of such data collection by them.

The commission also took into consideration, the issue of preference given to some cabs. The commission has asked the CA platforms to ensure that all are treated at par and that no preference is given to CAs over others.