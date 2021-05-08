Confidential Epic Emails Reveals Walmart’s Unannounced Cloud Gaming Service

A new confidential email details Walmart’s unannounced cloud gaming service, codenamed “Project Storm.” Exhibits from Epic Games’ Apple trial show that its Epic Games and Fortnite are on board.

In an email thread from April 2019, Epic Games co-founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said that the Walmart demo was played on an Android phone with an Xbox controller and that the feeling of playing on the PS4 was better than playing with Android.

The pandemic has caused everyone to stay at their home and this resulted in a surge in gaming. This has driven interest in many companies to launch their own cloud gaming solution Walmart being one of them. We still don’t know what the partnership with Epic games will bring to the table the and the demo of an Android phone with an Xbox controller has our attention.

However, it’s still not known how “Project Storm.” will it stand against other cloud competitors like Stadia and Xbox cloud.