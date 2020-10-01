Coralogix secured $25 million in Series B funding round

Coralogix, an Israel and Mumbai-based startup, provider of Machine Learning powered log analytics, and monitoring solution, has now announced that it has secured $25 million in Series B funding round.

Some new investors such as OG Tech VC and Red Dot Capital Partners-backed the round with participation from existing investors.

“Over the last few years, companies have had to forgo observability due to prohibitive costs,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and Co-founder, Coralogix. “As a result, monitoring and log management has become increasingly difficult, not to mention it has forced companies to compromise on stability and security. By creating a real-time pipeline that analyses and queries logs using the Elasticsearch syntax, and powering it with our ML engine, our customers can benefit from all the great visualisation and alerting capabilities Elasticsearch offers without its limitations and massive storage costs.”