Crypto.com will be the global partner for F1 Sprint Series

Formula 1 is going to host the new F1 Sprint Series in 2021 at Silverstone for which the International racing platform partnered with the emerging crypto-platform which has more than 10 million users all across the world. The inaugural event of the new series is going to be held at Silverstone on 17th July, in which the racers are going to fight out the new sprint format of the race by driving 100km on Saturday.

Crypto.com being the leading global partner for the new sprint series, will get the trackside presence in every round of the race. With this partnership, Crypto.com is planning faster growth across the globe by introducing the crypto.com Visa card which is already one of the most popular cryptocurrency cards applicable in more than 30 countries in the world. This collaboration with Formula 1 will help the crypto platform to cover a wider area of the globe as Formula 1 Sprint Series is an international stage to explore.

As Formula 1 is looking for more interactive ideas and ways to engage the audience in the sport, F1 is also taking the support of cryptocurrency which is one of the most trending assets worldwide, and hence it is expected that not only the global partners but Crypto.com is also going to be the Official Cryptocurrency Sponsor and NFT partner for the upcoming Sprint Series by Formula 1.

Notably, the Formula 1 race recently announced its plans to become a Carbon-Free sport by 2030, and to follow the steps of F1, the Crypto Platform also took a pledge that crypto.com will become a zero-carbon platform for crypto within 18 months, and will bring the ‘clean crypto’ concept to the industry.

This is not the first time that a cryptocurrency or crypto platform collaborated with a racing sport. A week back, the Dogecar driven by Parsons was immensely trending. Formula 1 race is really excited to have Crypto.com on board, whereas Crypto.com is glad to be the first crypto sponsor of the F1 race.

With the announcement of this partnership, President and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali stated that