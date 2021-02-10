Cure.fit acquires Fitternity as its 6th acquisition

Cure.fit is India’s leading health and fitness start-up that offers both digital and offline experiences across the three categories of healthy well-being: mental well-being, nutrition and fitness. Recently, the Bengaluru-based start-up has successfully concluded its second acquisition in 2021 by acquiring Fitternity.

Fitternity is a Pune-based online fitness platform that provides an integrated eco-system to hep users to initiate and sustain their fitness journeys. The amount of acquisition has not been disclosed but the combines user base of these two platforms in India crosses 3 million users.

Fitness is empowering more and more people in the country especially since the COVID-19 lockdown. Offline gyms have been closed since the lockdown but brands like Cure.fit and Fitternity are ready to tackle the post-COVID situation in the country by catering their services to more than 5,000 fitness centres in over 20 cities.

Having said that, Fitternity marks Cure.fit’s second acquisition this year in 2021 with the first being, Onyx. It is a California-based digital company that is expected to expand the company’s presence and operations globally, according to a report by The Hindu Business Line.

The acquired start-up, Fitternity was founded back in 2013 by Jayam Vora and Neha Motwani. The start-up is India’s largest online preventive healthcare and fitness platform that helps users to start and sustain their fitness journey with its integrated ecosystem.

Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.fit mentioned in a statement that Fitness in India is still in its initial stages at just 1% penetration and over the next ten to twenty years, this percentage will increase to 15% to 20% similar to the West. He added that with the increasing health awareness, the demand in the market is also increasing and the company needs to put up with quality supply. Furthermore, he mentioned that with Fitternity on board, Cure.fit will be able to expand their services to bring existing offline gyms up to date with better technology. This move will empower the gyms to adjust to the post-COVID-19 situation in the country with changing expectations by the consumer.

As mentioned in a report by The Hindu Business Line, Naresh Krishnaswamy, Business Head at Fitternity says that the start-up has done a phenomenal job in enabling discovery and aggregating and also helping to create the right experiences for customers and partners. He further added that this will give the brand a choice for both Business to Business and Business to Consumer in their business pursuit.

Fitternity will continue to remain a separate platform after being acquired by Cure.fit, says reports.