Dark Souls named ‘Ultimate Game Of All Time’

David Houghton of Gamesradar named Dark Souls as the Ultimate Game Of All Time at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. “Dark Soul” was named the best game of the seventh generation console by Edge Magazine. One of the most exciting categories of the Golden Joystick Awards is the Ultimate Game of All Time Award, which surpasses the 19 best video games ever released (via GamesRadar).

The game was first released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on September 22, 2011, in Japan and the Western region on September 22, 2011. The game was released on PC on August 24, 2012, and on PS3 and Xbox in October 2012.

Arguably, Dark Souls III is also the most difficult game in the series; Obviously, this is often a subjective thing, especially for those familiar with such games. Unlike the games, the quality gap between Dark Souls II and Demons Souls is pretty wide. Dark Souls 2’s approach to quality and quantity may not work for boss fights or the number of poisonous levels you face, but it definitely makes PvP more fun and adds more replay value for players who love it. Experience strange builds. As with any Souls game, some complained that it was too difficult, but we think it only helped elevate it to the level of Ultimate Game of All Time.

Once the players take them off, they are ready for whatever the games might throw at them. Bosses are the most unique example of this: the multitude of monsters, people, and diseases you encounter in From Softwares games are horrific nightmare raids. The Souls series is filled with challenging encounters that test the patience and skill of the players with accurate timing and high stakes. Now, after action-packed fighting games like Bloodborne and Sekiro, it can be hard to get back to the sluggishness of Dark Souls, but the journey you take is more than worth it, even if you don’t press combat. Bloodborne, the first game in the series to move away from Souls titles and myths, was originally called “Project Beast” and continues to shine to this day. Moving away from the more methodical and slightly slower combat used in the first two Dark Souls and Demons Souls games, Bloodborne is like an adrenaline rush by comparison. The position of power extends to wizards as well, adding some unique magical effects, and as a result, the variety of buildings far exceeds what was possible in the first game.

The list is compiled by the number of votes received for each game, which means it’s even more impressive to see who beat Dark Souls. It was more of a list of the most influential games of all time than literally the best, with the original Dark Souls being the only FromGames game to make the list, although most would agree it isn’t their best game anymore.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Golden Joystick Awards showed that Dark Souls beat Doom with less than 30 votes, proving how uneven the coveted prize was. The votes have been counted and verified, and it’s true that FromSoftwares Dark Souls now boasts the honor of being the best video game of all time – well, in some circles. Capcoms Resident Evil Village, which could be a prelude to The Game Awards in just a few weeks, won many awards at the GamesRadars Golden Joystick Awards earlier this week, including Game of the Year. The Daily Telegraph named the game Best Networked Integration and nominated for Best Director (Hidetaka Miyazaki), Best Level Design, Best Sound Design, Best Original Soundtrack (Motoi Sakuraba)), Best developer “(FromSoftware), and” Game of the Year “.

“Thanks to everyone who contributed to the development, collaboration, and support at the time, including From Software and Bandai Namco Entertainment, and most importantly, thank users who have played and supported the game”. These three games have countless fans all over the world. Although “Dark Souls” successfully defeated Minecraft and BOTW this time, it may change again in the future.

