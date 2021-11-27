Dead By Daylight free on the Epic Games Store next week

Epic has revealed a selection of free games for the next few weeks on the Epic Games Store and, most notably, Dead by Daylight. Epic Games Store has been officially announced two free games that will be available for download in early December. Each game can only be obtained for free a week, but they will remain yours forever.

The Epic Games Store regularly gives away free games every week, and it looks like the asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight will be available next week. Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store is also offering up to 75% off popular games like FarCry 6, Riders Republic, Back 4 Blood, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hitman 3, Grand Theft Auto V, Humankind, Cyberpunk 2077, and Horizon Zero Dawn. as part of the Black Friday 2021 promotion, which runs until November 30.

According to the developers, all current released DLCs will be obtainable alongside the Dead by Daylight base game when it debuts on the Epic Games Store this upcoming week. Dead by Daylight will land on the Epic Games Store with a complete DLC dump on December 2 and will be available for free until December 9.

The price of the game is usually 529 rupees, but you can play it for free until the first week of December. This means that if the developer accepts the deal, the game will not be available on Steam (usually within one year after release). Another free offer this week is the Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack. The Anystream Epic Welcome Pack is not a game in and of itself, but rather a set of gems that typically cost around $ 15 for 1,000 Antstream Arcade games.

The game is one of the best multiplayer/co-op modes to date, and the fact that it is provided for free is definitely a gift. The 1v4 multiplayer horror game has left a deep impression on me.

It comes with five instantly playable assassins, although you can purchase add-ons to introduce new slashers (and survivors). This is a 1v4 multiplayer horror game in which supernatural assassins search down and hunt four stupid little boys who try to disrupt out the ritual murder zone by restoring power generators to open the gate. The procedural situations and human reactions to pure horror transform every session of this game into a totally unexpected scenario.

While the offers are gripping gamers, Epic Games appears to be planning to extend its celebrations into the holiday season. We don’t know if it will last until 2021, but if the store and promotion remain popular, I wouldn’t be surprised if they continue.