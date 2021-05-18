Dave Portnoy invests $40k in Safemoon, says “there is no crying in crypto”

Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports and is one of the biggest financial influencers globally. He recently posted a video on Twitter saying that he purchased $40k in Safemoon, and it is his shitcoin of choice. He also said that he is not trashing other coins like Doge or Shiba Inu but is just going with Safemoon. One can invest or not invest in it; it’s their choice. It’s something new that we are seeing some other coin being talked about other than Doge or ShibaINU.

My shitcoin announcement. Invest at your own risk. I have no idea how this works pic.twitter.com/G1iW8iZTWG — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 17, 2021

Dave Portnoy on crypto!

David is a believer in crypto as he also has laser eyes as his Twitter dp. The guy has also said that he will never sell his Bitcoin even though Musk has been criticizing the currency. This shows he does believe in its future. At the same time, he also says that other than Bitcoin, it is time to pick one side for shitcoin and stick by it. So, he indirectly said that he is going to pick one and become a leader of the gang.

Dave teased for quite some time before revealing that his choice of shitcoin is not Dogecoin but Safemoon. His actions sparked some controversy among some Twitter handles as they see it as irresponsible behavior on the part of the individual to promote a coin like this. But yeah, he did pass some pretty mean and straightforward comments to the page handle @WSBChairman.

I honestly didn’t know there were guys like @WSBChairman who were petrified of #safemoon. Why so scared? Just buy some and then you don’t have to triple lock the doors and sleep with a bat under your bed worrying that #SAFEMOON is gonna come steal your wife and crypto — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 17, 2021

Safemoon

Safemoon became really popular when a man earned $432k from just $6 in just 42 days. It saw a huge pump after the announcement, and currently, the price of the coin is $0.000008608. It has been trading on Twitter in the US, and people are actually asking questions about the coin. But do note that a shitcoin is a shitcoin, so you can’t be entirely sure whether it has some future or not. So, it’s best to invest a small amount and just watch it from the sidelines.

