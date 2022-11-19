Elon Musk’s begins Reinstating Banned Twitter Accounts: Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson are Some Among Many

According to recent reports, Elon Musk has begun reinstating banned Twitter accounts. Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the reinstatement

Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee were banned from the platform because of misgendering. Jordan Peterson misgendered Elliot Page and Babylon Bee misgendered Rachel Levine. Both their accounts have now been reinstated on Twitter as Musk had promised that the moderation will not be that strict anymore and the platform will encourage ‘free speech’. Even Andrew Tate is back on the platform after his account was reinstated. He appeared to celebrate his comeback with a post that read, “Mastery is a funny thing. It’s almost as if, on a long enough time scale, losing simply isn’t an option.”

About Donald Trump Coming Back to Platform

There have been many rumors in the past about Donald Trump coming back to the platform. After Elon Musk fired the former CEO of Twitter, Parag Agarwal, and many other officials at high posts, there were rumors that the billionaire has taken this step because these officials were involved in banning Donald Trump. Elon Musk was never in favor of Twitter banning Trump from the platform.

In May, Musk said Twitter’s decision to ban Trump was “morally wrong and flat-out stupid,” and that he would reverse the ban if he completed his pending acquisition of Twitter. “If there are tweets that are wrong, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a temporary suspension is appropriate, but not a permanent ban,” Musk said at the time, speaking at a conference.

Musk also said that “permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots or spam, scam accounts, where there’s no legitimacy to the account at all. I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump.”

Why was Donald Trump banned from the platform?

He was banned from the platform because his supporters stormed the Capitol during the elections and he called them patriots. Many other of his tweets also attempted to cause or encourage violence during the elections in the United States. After Twitter’s deal with Elon Musk was announced he said that “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump said the day Musk’s deal was announced. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.” “Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better,” he wrote. “I LOVE TRUTH!”