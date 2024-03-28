The New Era of X

Ever since tech mogul Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter, transforming it into X in October 2022, the platform has been navigating a series of challenges. What was once a bastion of social interaction is now fraught with issues ranging from the proliferation of bots to the surge in hate speech and the inconsistent enforcement of content moderation policies.

User Exodus

Recent insights from Sensor Tower paint a grim picture for X, particularly in the United States. The data reveals a staggering 23% decrease in daily active users on the mobile app since November 2022, coinciding with Musk’s assumption of control. Over the span of a year, U.S. mobile app users dwindled by 18%, signaling a concerning trend.

Falling Behind Competitors

In stark contrast to X’s decline, rivals such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook have weathered smaller decreases in their user bases. TikTok, for example, experienced a 9.5% dip since November 2022, while Instagram saw a modest decline of nearly 4.5%.

Unraveling the Causes

Insights from Sensor Tower suggest that user dissatisfaction with rampant objectionable content, technical glitches, and the emergence of short-form video platforms may be contributing factors to X’s downturn. The most significant decline occurred last summer, following pivotal changes spearheaded by Musk himself.

Musk’s Influence

Musk’s strategic decisions, including user rate-limiting measures and the rebranding of Twitter as X, appear to have backfired, dampening user engagement. By September 2023, X had hemorrhaged more than 17% of its mobile app users in the U.S.

X’s Defense

In response to Sensor Tower’s findings, X has vehemently contested the validity of the report, alleging that it relies on estimations rather than concrete user data. Despite these assertions, X has yet to furnish evidence to corroborate its stance.

Financial Headwinds

Beyond the dwindling user base, X finds itself grappling with financial woes. Fidelity Investments recently slashed the company’s valuation by a staggering 71.5% from its November 2022 benchmark. Moreover, the platform has witnessed a precipitous decline in advertiser revenue, losing an estimated $2 billion in 2023 alone.

Musk’s Resilience

Despite the mounting challenges, Musk remains resolute in his optimism regarding X’s prospects. The platform has rolled out new features such as Articles and is actively exploring partnerships with sports betting entities to inject fresh vitality into user engagement.

Fierce Competition and Innovation

X finds itself locked in a heated battle with emerging rivals like BlueSky and Mastodon, alongside Meta’s foray into the text-based social media sphere with Threads. Meta’s platform garnered a staggering 100 million sign-ups within its inaugural week, signaling a seismic shift in the social media landscape.

As Musk’s brainchild, X, grapples with a dwindling user base and financial turbulence, its future remains shrouded in uncertainty. However, with a steadfast commitment to innovation and strategic collaborations, X remains poised to reclaim its standing as a frontrunner in the realm of social media.