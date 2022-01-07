Dell launches its smallest and thinnest Alienware X14 laptop

The Alienware gaming laptops from Dell have long been known for their excellent performance and exceptional build quality. The firm presently produces some of the world’s greatest gaming laptops, in a variety of sizes and form factors.

Alienware X14 laptop – Specification and Features

Dell unveiled the Alienware X14, the world’s thinnest and lightest 14-inch high-performance gaming laptop, at CES 2022. The Alienware X14 is part of Dell’s premium Alienware X line of gaming laptops. Despite its compact size, the Alienware X14 includes all of the features that a high-end gaming laptop should have.

Dell is employing Element 31 as a thermal compound to boost thermal performance, and the laptop is equipped with a cryo-tech cooling system to keep CPU and GPU temperatures under check. The Alienware X14 has the appearance and feel of a smaller version of the Alienware X15 or Alienware X17.

While we don’t normally think about battery life when it comes to gaming laptops, Dell says the Alienware X14 boasts the biggest Whr battery of any 14-inch laptop. Not only that, but the Alienware X14 is said to be able to play 11 hours of video on a single charge.

Along with the Alienware X14, the business also announced the second generation Alienware X series laptops in 15-inch and 17-inch sizes. The Alienware X15 R2 and Alienware X17 R2 are laptops with 15-inch and 17-inch displays, respectively.

The Alienware X14 does include a few unique features, including compatibility for USB Type-C charging. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core H series CPU from the 12th generation. The Alienware X14 will be available with either the Intel ARC or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU.

Aside from the flagship series, Dell also showed out the Alienware m17 R5, which is now available with either a 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPU or an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor. In terms of graphics, the laptop is equipped with an RTX 30 series GPU.

Availability details for Alienware X14 laptop

In H1 2022, Alienware will release the Alienware X14, Alienware X15 R2, Alienware X17 R2, and Alienware m15 R7 in India. During the launch in India, the business will share the price of these gadgets.

