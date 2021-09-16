Deltarune Chapter 2 is out this week

The Deltarune site has announced that Deltarune Chapter 2 will be released on September 17. Today, September 16th, Undertale creator Toby Fox confirmed via Twitter that Deltarune chapter 2: Deltaraune will be released this week, 17 September at 8 pm ET / 1 am BST. It looks like the new chapter will appear on Deltarune’s website, but there is currently no word on Steam or other storefronts.

Deltarune is an episodic role-playing game created by Undertale developer Toby Fox. The first chapter was published in 2018 a few years ago. On the sixth anniversary of Deltarune Chapter 2, Undertale game designer Toby Fox announced the release date during a live stream.

The acclaimed developer Toby Fox announced some exciting news: The long-awaited Deltarune: Chapter 2 will be published tomorrow. The release date for the games has finally been announced as part of Underdale’s sixth-anniversary stream. The content of the game was expected to be finished by the end of last year, but we had very little to say about when we can expect to get our hands on it.

Undertale released its first chapter on Halloween night in 2018 and three years later Undertale creator Toby Fox announced that the second installment of the game’s spiritual successor, Deltarune, will be released tomorrow. Chapter 2 will be released at 8: 00 AM ET / 5: 00 PM PT on PC and Mac but there is no word yet about when it will make its way to the consoles, although the first chapter will finally land on Switch and PS4 at a later date.

In addition to the announcement of the release date, the official website of the game has also published information about the work of Deltarune Chapter 2s as well as data about the previous one. In addition to this unexpected news, delta rule fans will also be glad that more chapters will be released in the future. Meanwhile, check the trailer for chapter one.

Also according to the official FAQ, you can transfer your stored data from Chapter 1. The game’s website clarified that users have a way to ensure that their saved files are automatically transferred between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. The FAQ page confirms that the memory files from the first chapter will be transferred to Chapter 2 at the player’s request, but they will have to go back to bed at the end of the game and wait for the end credits.

Fox said on the game’s official website that he plans to write more chapters of Deltarune once the second chapter of the game is over. He also spoke during the broadcast about a variety of inspirations for the game. He mentioned that he thinks that chapter 3 will be a little easier to make in Deltarune because the team can use what they learned in Chapter 2 as a guide. Timmie Chang, who assisted Fox on the character drawing for Undertale, now serves as the lead artist on Delta Arrow. He based the character on Maya Fey, so she would seem nice and sweet. The combat system has been overhauled from Fox’s previous games, with Undertale similar to the one used in the Final Fantasy games.