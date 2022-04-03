DJI Mini 3 Pro leaked online showing obstacle avoidance sensors and more

According to leaked photographs and a video of the new drone, the speculated DJI Mini 3 Pro will have significant advancements over its non-Pro predecessor, including obstacle avoidance sensors and a bigger battery (via TechRadar).

Self-described Jasper Ellens, a DJI investigator, shared the hacked images and video on Twitter. Two huge sensors on the front of the gadget assist it to avoid obstructions, while two downward-facing sensors help it avoid ground impacts.

If accurate, this is a nice addition to the DJI Mini 2’s beginner-friendly drone series, as the DJI Mini 2 only includes ground detecting sensors.

This is the new #DJI #Mini3Pro. It has a bigger 2453 mAh battery. Improved 3-axis gimbal and camera E24 F1.7. Huge front and ground sensors and … new backwards sensors. Weight: 249g. Time to sell your Mini 2. I expect a announcement in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/CvW9YfmkRg — Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) April 2, 2022

In specific terms of its camera, the leak reveals a lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.7, which should result in a brighter image and better low-light performance when compared to the DJI Mini 2’s f/2.8 lens.

The camera is attached to a modified three-axis gimbal that is tilted to one side, potentially allowing users to film vertical movies appropriate for social media sharing.

According to the leak, the DJI Mini 3 Pro will have a little longer flying duration due to an updated 2,453mAh battery. In comparison, the DJI Mini 2 has a 2,250 mAh battery and a flying length of 31 minutes, thus the Mini 3 Pro may provide a slight improvement.

Despite the enhancements, the DJI Mini 3 Pro will retain its sub-250 gram weight, allowing users to fly it without having to register it with the FAA.

It’s unclear whether the DJI Mini 3 Pro will drop its entry-level pricing for something a little more costly to match its new “Pro” moniker and features, or whether DJI intends to produce a non-Pro variant as well.

Many concerns remain regarding the alleged drone, including its frame rate and Ocusync 3.0 support, but we may not have to wait long to find out. DJI is expected to introduce the drone in the coming weeks, according to Ellens.

What else do we know about DJI Mini 3?

We anticipated DJI to boost the ante by equipping the Mini 3 with a stronger camera, especially given the competition this drone will face from the recently announced Autel Nano series.

What the leaked video and photographs now appear to imply is that at least the higher-end “Pro” version of the Mini 3 will have an upgraded sensor with a maximum aperture of f/1.7 — allowing the camera to accept more light and hence permitting greater low-light performance.

In addition, as professional drone users might anticipate, the Mini 3 Pro will include a three-axis mechanical gimbal for greater video stabilization.

However, the gimbal visible in the leaked video is only mounted on one side, which indicates that it also enables vertical filming.

Also Read: