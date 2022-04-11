Do Car Wreckers Hamilton Take Hybrid Vehicles?

A hybrid vehicle is an automobile that combines a gas-fueled engine and a battery-driven electric motor. Originating in a Paris exposition in 1900, hybrid cars slowly gained traction until they became mainstream in the early 2000s.

Today, there are different hybrid vehicles, from mild, full, plug-in, to extended range. They come in various car and sports utility vehicle (SUV) models from well-known brands. Hybrid cars make eco-friendly driving possible while ensuring vehicle performance. They can run around 13,500 miles per year and are ideal for both short commutes and longer distances.

Although hybrid vehicles boast great features and benefits, they don’t last a lifetime. Batteries typically last between 10 to 20 years and eventually die out. If you purchased a hybrid car a decade ago, the batteries must be nearing the end of their lifespan. So, what do you do when that time comes?

You might want to consider how to dispose of your hybrid car in the future, as you wouldn’t want to keep an eyesore in your garage. Worse, the battery may leak and cause harm to you and the environment.

Car Wreckers To The Rescue

Only one thing comes to mind regarding efficient end-of-life vehicle disposal—car wreckers. They scrap cars using sustainable practices. But are they prepared to take hybrid cars that are more complex than regular fuel-powered automobiles?

Fortunately, companies such as car wreckers Hamilton handle vehicles that run on hybrid power sources or otherwise. They subject old and even damaged cars to a materials recovery process that involves depollution, parts recovery, dismantling, and recycling.

Depollution refers to draining fluids from a vehicle and removing toxic parts in older cars. In the second phase, professionals salvage usable parts for resell purposes. Cars are then stripped of glass, plastics, electronics, and metals for recycling. What’s left of the car is flattened or crushed into a cube.

Although this process applies to all vehicles, recycling hybrid cars requires a more extensive procedure. Several of its components carry risks and challenges unique to a hybrid vehicle that only qualified car wreckers can handle.

Hybrid Vehicle Recycling

In New Zealand, vehicle buyers like cash for cars Taupo are stepping up their efforts as more and more hybrid cars are nearing the end of their life. Although hybrid cars have countless benefits when running, recycling them carries potential risks for workers and the environment.

Some of the parts that car wreckers need to dismantle and recycle in a hybrid vehicle carefully include:

Battery

Hybrid vehicles are distinct because of the lithium-ion batteries that power them. These batteries carry a high voltage. In addition, battery cells also contain electrolytes that are highly flammable and toxic.

Improper disconnection of the batteries and their parts can cause burns, breathing difficulties, severe injury, and even death. Since they’re highly charged, they can also cause electric shock and even fires or explosions.

Processing hybrid car batteries thus poses several risks to workers and even to the recovery facility. As such, car wreckers and other recycling facilities need to train their staff on how to properly handle these vehicles. They should also provide ample space and sufficient ventilation to prevent untoward incidents.

If they do not have the proper equipment to process the batteries, they need to ensure appropriate transport procedures. Suitable recycling facilities can transform recovered plastics and metals into valuable materials.

Electrical Components

In addition to high-voltage batteries, hybrid vehicles also include parts that supply power to the motor and other electrical components. Car wreckers need to be careful when dismantling these parts to prevent electrocution and other life-threatening incidents.

Trained professionals understand how hybrid cars work and are thoroughly familiar with their components. Thus, they can disconnect parts efficiently. They also wear personal protective equipment to ensure their safety.

Motor

Powerful motors enable hybrid vehicles to run at considerable speeds. Unfortunately, such efficiency can pose challenges when it comes to end-of-life processing.

Hybrid electrical motors contain strong magnets that affect nearby electronic devices and equipment. Removing them from a hybrid vehicle requires careful manipulation in a location that’s free from any interference.

Last Mile

In sum, car wreckers can process your end-of-life hybrid vehicle as long as they have the right personnel and equipment. Several parts require careful disconnection and dismantling that only trained professionals should handle.

Hybrid car battery removal and recycling is a massive concern in the car wrecking industry. It requires considerable technology to separate battery cells and electrolytes from metals and plastics in the battery pack. The same thing goes for electrical components and motors that need ample space and proper knowledge for proper recycling.

Take Your Hybrid To The Wreckers

Should you find your hybrid vehicle nearing the end of its journey, it’s best to start looking for reputable car wreckers early on, as not all car wreckers can adequately handle these vehicles.

This article provides you with an overview of how car wreckers process such modern automobiles so that when the time comes for you to scrap your hybrid car, you’ll know where and how to dispose of them properly.