Dutch Government will not sell land to Meta

The governing body of the Dutch has refused to give property to Meta Corporation in the Zeewolde town.

The housing minister of the nation affirmed this.

He said that the corporation did not meet the clauses to purchase the land.

Previously in March the parent company of Facebook had halted the proposal of setting up a big data center in the Netherlands because of the ministerial objection.

However, the ruling body of the nation was seen welcoming overseas investors to put funds in data centers but this was highly criticized by the public as they believed that the government was using the renewable inappropriately.

The Backstory

Meta Inc was planning to construct a big data center in Zeewolde town of Netherlands but this move was put on hold after the assembly of Dutch voted in favor of the request to the Prime Minister’s administrating body to utilize their power to put a stop to the establishment of the site in Zeewolde for the time being.

Zeewolde showed the green light to Meta Inc last year in December on its proposal to set up a giant data center which would be the first-ever in Netherlands and Meta Corporation would have regulated the services of all its social media platforms through this center all over Europe.

The town is itself one of its kind in the nation as it gives rise to a large number of renewable sources of energy compared to the town’s usage of nonrenewable sources of energy. This fascinated the corporation to build a data center in the city that would serve all the 10 million end users of its social media platforms.

But this brought up questions against the governing body that whether they can harmonize their pursuit to rule over this land of the digital market with the country’s profitability goals.

de Vries a professor of public administration at Radboud University in the Netherlands asserted that the nation already has about 200 data centers and the ministry has always been keen to welcome such investors but setting up a giant data center would amount to many environmental side effects. He estimated that the amount of energy that will be consumed by Meta’s data center will be equal to that of all the houses of Amsterdam and the government should not ignore this.

A local environmental activist of the town said that most of the people living here are against the construction of the giant data center.