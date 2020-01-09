E-Commerce Platform Fynd launches AI search tool – Fynd Now

,

09 January 2020:

Fashion-based e-commerce platform Fynd has launched a new AI search tool. The tool is in the form of Chrome extension.

Once shoppers download the Fynd Now extension, they can click the Fynd Now button or crop an item they desire – from anything visual on the web and discover it on Fynd.

Using Artificial Intelligence, the feature identifies the products in images or videos and recommends the same or similar products from the Fynd catalog. It also gives users the relevant product information and the link to buy, thus easing the barriers to purchase.

Farooq Adam, Co-founder, Fynd, said, “At Fynd our purpose is to create an enduring shopping experience for anyone, anywhere. Fynd Now is a manifestation of our purpose. It is an AI-powered visual search technology that helps consumers seamlessly complete their purchase journey – from product discovery to a product purchase.”

Fynd Now is available to download as an extension from the Chrome Web Store. In the coming months, the company is planning to integrate the tool with a premium streaming service provider in India, and transform the simple action of pausing a video into an enjoyable shopping experience.

Fynd was founded by Farooq Adam, Harsh Shah, and Sreeraman MG. It is fashion e-commerce portal, bringing the latest in-store fashion online. The O2O company directly sources products across various categories including clothing, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, from the prominent brands in the country.

(Image – Fynd)