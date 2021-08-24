Gaming Giant Electronic Arts announced today that it will share five of its high-profile patents on some of its proprietary technologies and will make them available to other developers and publishers. The initiative dubbed the Accessibility First Patent Promise includes five solutions invented by the company’s own developers to make their games accessible to people with disabilities and medical problems, including various vision, hearing, speech, and cognitive problems. EA is making its five barrier-free technology patents, including the PING system in Apex Legends, available to its competitors.

Three more patents apart from the ping system have been made available to developers to make their game reachable for people with visual problems. There are other patents that are based on visual tools which allow developers to change the brightness, contrast, and color setting of the game environment and help players see even more detail.

Electronic Arts said it hopes this will help build new features that make video games more inclusive. It is a patent promise to share techniques and ideas for game features. Although it is uncomfortable that Electronic Arts patents these technologies at all – no company should patent features to make games more accessible, I think – they at least share them.

Some patients included in the promise are technologies that have not yet been developed and allow the game to modify the audio output based on the player’s preferences. These also include a couple of patents that are focused on improving the visibility of colors for people with vision-related issues and color blind people. A fifth patent is that the technology tailors the music that players listen to when there is a problem.

Video games such as Fortnite, Halo Infinite, and many others already have similar options, but EA is letting developers copy Apex Pings on a large scale as part of the broader push toward accessibility. The code is available on GitHub and enables developers worldwide to use and apply accessibility for their games.

When someone uses the word ‘license’, it is crucial to stress that patents are available to all. There are no royalties for using the patents in other games, and EA receives no royalties. Instead, players buy Apex Coins, real money that can be used to buy Apex Packs. In a new press release released today, Electronic Arts says it will not bring infringement lawsuits against developers and companies who use the technology listed in the patents in their games.

Apex is packed with virtual treasure chests and loot chests containing skins, weapons, outfits, and banners that players can use to personalize and enhance their characters in the game. Apex pings let people with hearing and speech problems, who do not want to engage in voice-chats or call enemies or weapons in the game, file five publisher patents, including three patents for color-blind rendering techniques and an unused patent to produce better audio quality for the hearing-impaired for various reasons. Apex Legends Pings are just one of many small, neglected methods that have made video games particularly accessible after many big-budget video games stumbled in terms of primary accessibility options.