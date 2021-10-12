EA Trademarks EA Sports FC

Last week it was reported that EA Games wants to rename the FIFA franchise by 2022. Last Thursday, EA Sports announced that it was reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA and renaming its best-selling football series. Reports state that EA has filed a new trademark application under the name EA Sports FC with the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office and the European Unions Intellectual Property Office, suggesting that the serial name could return if EA decides to separate from the FIFA organization.

In contrast, the EAs football series has appeared under the banner of “FIFA” for the Sega Genesis and Mega Drive since its inception in 1993. As its most popular football video game franchise, the name FIFA Football has become the worldwide name of the players known today. It should also be noted that EA has intensified its partnership with FIFA, with the company now having hundreds of separate licensing agreements with teams for official competitions in its games.

Last week EA announced that they have enough money to pay FIFA, the governing body of football around the world, in a sort of casual way for a big company to call their game FIFA.

FIFA, on the other hand, is in danger of losing the synonymity of its name in one of the world’s most popular games. At the World Cup, there was a two-year series of separate FIFA title deals. With this change, EA Sports FC puts the publisher’s name at the center of the world’s most popular football video game.

It sounds as though a new brand, EA Sports FC, is being considered, but it doesn’t sound like the name of an annual EA football franchise, but instead sounds like a FIFA football game from EA Sports. It also sounds as if EA Sports is considering adding EASFC (EA Sports FC) back to the catalog after it was taken out of the game in FIFA 21 and missing from FIFA 22. There is no conclusive evidence that EA is considering renaming FIFA to something else, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.