Earnings reports to watch out for upcoming week 22-26 Nov 2021

As an investor or trader, the earning event is the most important part of watching the companies performance and future potentials. This week also many companies are going to show their financial reports and business reports to their shareholders. Below there are some major listed companies that are going to report their earnings report in the next week.
Monday – November 22
Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 22.
Revenues are expected to be $1.65 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter. Analysts estimate that Agilent Technologies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.03. Agilent Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they’ve not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-22.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, Keysight anticipates revenues in the range of $1.25-$1.27 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $1.28 billion, indicating an improvement of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Analysts estimate that Keysight Technologies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.64. Keysight Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they’ve not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-22. Here’s what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Niu Technologies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.28.
Niu Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they’ve not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter. New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gaming company’s consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ELYS is -12.81 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20.
Tuesday – November 23
Autodesk
AutodeskADSK is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company’s earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Autodesk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average. The company anticipates revenues between $1.11 billion and $1.125 billion for the fiscal third quarter. It projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.22-$1.28 per share.
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $55.53, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.09%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DELL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, up 15.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.36 billion, up 16.33% from the year-ago period.
Wednesday – November 24
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ: KC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Kingsoft Cloud last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viomi Technologies
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is expected to report earnings on 11/24/2021 before the market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecast, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.
Friday – November 26
Pinduoduo Inc.
Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 250% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.01 billion, up 91.63% from the prior-year quarter.
BlueCity Holdings Limited
BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), the world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced that it will report its third-quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Friday, November 26, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.