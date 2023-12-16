Airbus has recently achieved a significant milestone in the aviation industry with the successful first flight test of its EcoPulse hybrid-electric distributed propulsion aircraft demonstrator. This event marks a major step forward in the journey towards more sustainable aviation.

The EcoPulse aircraft, unveiled at the 2019 Paris Air Show, is a collaborative effort between Airbus, Daher, and Safran. It is based on a modified Daher TBM 900 turboprop aircraft and features six electric thrusters, or e-Propellers, supplied by Safran. The propulsion system of the aircraft integrates a gas turbine-driven electric generator and a high-energy density battery pack, showcasing a blend of traditional and innovative technologies.

During its inaugural flight, which took off from Tarbes Airport, the EcoPulse flew with its ePropellers activated, powered by high-density batteries and a turbogenerator. This test flight is the culmination of extensive ground tests and previous aircraft flight tests using its main propeller powered by an internal combustion engine.

The recent test focused on the performance of the demonstrator’s key components, including the flight control computer, the high-voltage battery pack, the distributed electric propulsion, and the hybrid electric turbogenerator.

Airbus’ EcoPulse is part of a broader movement in the aviation industry towards electrification and sustainability. Other major players in the industry are also making significant strides in this direction. Rolls-Royce, for example, is actively developing, testing, and innovating technologies and systems for electric propulsion and energy systems. Their focus is on creating electric propulsion systems that are more efficient, fuel-efficient, durable, and quieter than conventional propulsion systems.

Boeing is also contributing to this shift towards greener aviation solutions. Their ecoDemonstrator Program accelerates innovation by testing promising technologies in the air to address challenges for airlines, passengers, and the environment. Boeing Research & Technology is working on solutions to improve environmental performance, including researching biofuels, fuel cells, and hybrid electric propulsion.

Siemens, another key player, has been involved in significant projects related to electric flight. In 2019, Siemens and Rolls-Royce signed an agreement for the sale of Siemens’ eAircraft unit, which has been at the forefront of innovation in electric flight. Siemens has developed a new type of electric motor that delivers a continuous output of about 260 kilowatts with a weight of just 50 kilograms, setting new records in power-to-weight ratio for electric aircraft propulsion systems.

The EcoPulse demonstrator aims to evaluate the operational benefits of integrating hybrid-electric distributed propulsion, focusing on reducing CO2 emissions and noise levels. This new propulsion architecture allows a single electrical source to power multiple engines distributed throughout the aircraft.

Sabine Klauke, Chief Technical Officer at Airbus, emphasized the importance of high-energy density batteries in reducing carbon emissions from aviation, whether for light aircraft, advanced air mobility, or large hybrid-electric aircraft.

The success of Airbus’ EcoPulse, along with the initiatives of Rolls-Royce, Boeing, and Siemens, represents a significant advancement in the aerospace industry’s efforts to decarbonize.

These projects are key to accelerating progress in electric and hybrid electric flight and are cornerstone efforts in the industry’s aim to reduce its carbon footprint. As these technologies continue to develop and mature, they hold the promise of transforming the future of aviation, making it more sustainable and environmentally friendly.