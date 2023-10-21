Elon Musk admits ‘dug our own grave with Tesla Cybertruck’; here’s why

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, recently addressed the challenges the company is encountering in accelerating the production of its highly-anticipated electric pickup vehicle, the Cybertruck. During the release of Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report on October 19, Musk urged caution, acknowledging that the process of scaling up Cybertruck production would be exceptionally demanding, as reported by The Verge.

Tesla has set its sights on manufacturing a quarter of a million Cybertrucks annually in the future. However, Musk made it clear that this ambitious target won’t become a reality until after 2024. He also confirmed that more than one million individuals have reserved a Cybertruck, underscoring the high level of interest in this innovative electric vehicle.

Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Date Update

The Cybertruck has faced numerous delays in its delivery timeline, but the company has recently made an announcement regarding a new target date for these long-awaited deliveries. Tesla enthusiasts and reservation holders can now look forward to receiving their Cybertrucks starting from November 30. This eagerly awaited release marks a significant milestone in the journey of this groundbreaking electric vehicle.

In a tweet, Tesla said, “Cybertruck production remains on track for later this year, with first deliveries scheduled for November 30th at Giga Texas.”

In the highly competitive world of electric vehicles, Tesla stands out as one of the most valuable automakers, renowned for its electric sedans and sports utility vehicles. However, it has faced delays in launching its eagerly anticipated pickup truck, a highly profitable and in-demand segment in the United States. Tesla’s Cybertruck, set to compete with Rivian’s R1T, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, and General Motors‘ Chevrolet Silverado EV, has encountered production challenges, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Challenges and Ambitions in the Pickup Truck Segment

During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call, Musk acknowledged that the Cybertruck’s innovative design had inadvertently posed significant hurdles to scaling up production. “We dug our own grave with Cybertruck,” Musk admitted, referring to the difficulties stemming from its unconventional design.

Despite these challenges, Tesla has stated that it has the capacity to produce over 125,000 Cybertrucks annually. Musk further revealed the company’s ambitious target to manufacture 250,000 trucks by 2025.

The first prototype of the Cybertruck was unveiled in July 2019, with an expected price tag under $40,000. However, like many electric vehicles, its pricing has been impacted by rising battery raw material costs. In contrast, rival pickups like the R1T are priced at $73,000, and the F-150 Lightning is available in the market for $50,000.

Tesla has taken an aggressive stance in reducing prices within its car segment throughout the year, aiming to expand its user base and leverage the potential for high-margin self-driving software sales in the future. Notably, Tesla recently lowered the prices of its various models, including the Model 3 and Model Y in the United States.

However, amidst these price reductions, Tesla decided to increase the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive from $89,990 to $94,990 in the United States on October 19. Despite managing to sustain demand through these price cuts, Elon Musk expressed concerns that rising interest rates could make Tesla cars unaffordable for potential buyers in the future.

In a constantly evolving market, Tesla’s journey in the pickup truck segment and its ability to address production challenges and pricing dynamics will be closely watched by industry observers and enthusiasts alike.