Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby Boy Into The World

Elon Musk and his long time girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed their newborn baby to the world on Monday.

New mother, Grimes – birth name Claire Boucher – took to twitter on Tuesday to explain the meaning behind her son’s rather unique name, X Æ A-12.

The name is a combination of the unknown variable, X, Æ, the elven spelling of love and/or artificial intelligence, and A-12, the precursor to the couple’s favorite aircraft, the SR-71 Blackbird.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes added that the A was a not to her favorite song, Archangel.

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The proud father showed his appreciation for those wishing the family, and looks set to take on the paternal role.

Happy, healthy & cute as a button 🙂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Elon was quick to share a picture with his newborn swaddled in his arm, While the baby is a first for Grimes, Musk has had five sons from his previous marriage.

