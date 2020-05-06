Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby Boy Into The World

Elon Musk and his long time girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed their newborn baby to the world on Monday.
New mother, Grimes – birth name Claire Boucher – took to twitter on Tuesday to explain the meaning behind her son’s rather unique name, X Æ A-12.
The name is a combination of the unknown variable, X, Æ, the elven spelling of love and/or artificial intelligence, and A-12, the precursor to the couple’s favorite aircraft, the SR-71 Blackbird.
•X, the unknown variable ⚔️
•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍
+
(A=Archangel, my favorite song)
(⚔️🐁 metal rat)
— ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020
Grimes added that the A was a not to her favorite song, Archangel.
I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔
— ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020
The proud father showed his appreciation for those wishing the family, and looks set to take on the paternal role.
Happy, healthy & cute as a button 🙂
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020
Elon was quick to share a picture with his newborn swaddled in his arm, While the baby is a first for Grimes, Musk has had five sons from his previous marriage.