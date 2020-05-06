Log In Register
Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby Boy Into The World

Dev Chinnappa
News

Elon Musk and his long time girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed their newborn baby to the world on Monday.

New mother, Grimes – birth name Claire Boucher – took to twitter on Tuesday to explain the meaning behind her son’s rather unique name, X Æ A-12.

The name is a combination of the unknown variable, X, Æ, the elven spelling of love and/or artificial intelligence, and A-12, the precursor to the couple’s favorite aircraft, the SR-71 Blackbird.

Grimes added that the A was a not to her favorite song, Archangel.

The proud father showed his appreciation for those wishing the family, and looks set to take on the paternal role.

Elon was quick to share a picture with his newborn swaddled in his arm, While the baby is a first for Grimes, Musk has had five sons from his previous marriage.

 

