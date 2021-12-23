In response to a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who criticized Bitcoin for being too entrenched in “the corporate establishment,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk declared himself “Pro DOGE.”

That’s why I’m pro Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2021

Elon Musk’s Twitter feed is full of everything starting from bizarre memes to slamming American politicians, as well as an obsession with the trendy cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Markus and Musk each responded to a debate that has engulfed Crypto Twitter for the past four days.

Since Monday, Musk has been embroiled in a digital spat between Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. He is now also the CEO of payments business Square–and Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, dubbed a16z.

“You don’t own ‘web3.'” tweeted Dorsey, starting the feud. The VCs and their LPs are the ones who do it. Their motivations will never let them down. It’s a centralized organization with a different label at the end of the day.”

You don’t own “web3.” The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into… — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

“Has anyone seen web3?” Musk tweeted nearly two hours later. I can’t seem to locate it.”

Dorsey began to lose a few high-ranking friends as a result of the argument, which drew in a slew of industry pundits. Yesterday, the Square CEO tweeted that he’d been blocked by a16z co-founder Marc Andreessen, as well as unfollowed by a number of industry figures, including Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Marc Andreessen, evidently dissatisfied with Dorsey’s assessment of cryptocurrency’s future, blocked him on Twitter—a move that prevents Dorsey from seeing or speaking with Andreessen on the platform.

Dorsey, on the other hand, did not appear repentant and took advantage of Andreessen’s decision to take another shot at Web3. The fight between Dorsey and Andreessen points to a growing rift between Bitcoin supporters and Web3 supporters.

To this Michael Saylor responded :

this makes it all the easier to focus on #bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 22, 2021

