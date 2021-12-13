Log In Register
Elon Musk named Times 2021 Person of the Year

Sandra Theres Dony
Elon Musk is making headlines yet again. And this time, it is rather huge. The tech mogul has been named the “Person of the Year” by the prestigious Times Magazine. And it cannot be denied that the honor is well deserved for the mark he has left in the fields he has touched and will leave in the time to come(Although not all are in agreement)

Here is a snippet from the long article about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO,

“The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons.”

The Man Of The Times

Elon Musk is a name that doesn’t need further explanation or description. His rather unique character is a convoluted and intriguing blend of mindblowing genius and occasional puerility that often borders on the ridiculous, and sure enough, it has been the source of confusion for a good majority. The richest man in the world with a net worth of a whopping $250 billion is not only a man who walks the talk but is also someone who speaks his mind and often that has been the reason for conflict as words that aren’t sugarcoated is often rude and hard for the people at whom it is directed at.

Musk has ideas that seem quite impossible and out of the world when looked at from a normal perspective. However. the way he has been achieving his goals and gallantly facing challenges has made people think that perhaps this man whose Twitter account looks like he has given zero thought to it might actually make the impossible, possible. And the prestigious title of Times Person Of The Year is a well-deserved one for what he has done and what he will do.

Responses On Twitter

Let us not sugarcoat the achievement completely because the tech mogul has in his list a set of questionable statements and tweets. This multiple perspectives is well reflected in the chain of responses on Twitter since a good majority of Twitter users are rather skeptical about the whole deal. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses on Twitter. From the looks of it, it seems like half of Twitterati isn’t pleased with all.

That is some savage response

Well, the irony is just too palpable and you can’t really blame people for reacting the way they do.

That is a rational way of looking at it.

 

 

 

 

 

