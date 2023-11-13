Elon Musk Out of the Loop on Tesla’s New Third-Party Partnership

In a surprising turn of events, Tesla, the pioneering electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has begun listing its new cars on a third-party platform, cars.com, a move that even CEO Elon Musk was unaware of. This development marks a significant shift from Tesla’s traditional sales model and indicates a new direction in the company’s marketing and sales strategy.

Historically, Tesla has distinguished itself from other automakers by selling directly to consumers, bypassing the conventional dealership model. In the United States, legacy automakers typically rely on third-party franchise dealerships for sales and service. In contrast, Tesla has built and operated its own stores and service centers, maintaining direct control over the sales process. While Tesla has previously listed some of its used car inventory on third-party websites like Autotrader and cars.com, the company has exclusively sold new cars through its website and stores.

The recent listings on cars.com, however, represent a new approach. Internet sleuths discovered brand-new Tesla vehicles being listed on the site, described as “new inventory” with very low to no mileage. This move is a departure from Tesla’s long-standing practice of selling new cars solely through its channels. Elon Musk’s reaction to this news, stating that it was the “first I’ve heard of this. Seems odd,” suggests a potential disconnect or a rapidly evolving strategy within the company.

It’s important to understand the technical aspects of this new approach. The listings on cars.com are not direct sales but rather appear to be a form of advertising. When potential buyers click on these listings, they are redirected to Tesla’s website, where the actual purchase process takes place. This method is akin to a referral or lead generation system, where cars.com serves to increase visibility and direct potential customers to Tesla’s sales platform. For this service, Tesla likely pays a fee to cars.com, similar to arrangements that the website may have with traditional car dealerships.

This strategy aligns with Tesla’s recent foray into advertising. After years of eschewing traditional advertising in favor of organic marketing and word-of-mouth promotion, Tesla has started to buy ad spaces earlier this year. The listing of new cars on a third-party website can be seen as an extension of this new advertising approach, signaling a shift in Tesla’s marketing strategy.

The move to list new cars on cars.com could be driven by several factors. As the EV market becomes increasingly competitive, Tesla may be seeking new ways to reach potential customers and expand its market presence. By leveraging a popular car sales platform, Tesla can tap into a broader audience, including those who may not typically visit Tesla’s website or stores.

This development also raises questions about the future direction of Tesla’s sales strategy. While the company has been successful with its direct-to-consumer model, the automotive industry is evolving rapidly, and Tesla may be exploring new channels to maintain its market leadership. The use of third-party platforms could be a test to gauge the effectiveness of such channels in driving sales and increasing brand visibility.

In conclusion, Tesla’s decision to list new cars on cars.com, albeit surprising to some, including Elon Musk, reflects a potential shift in the company’s approach to marketing and sales. As Tesla continues to innovate and adapt in the fast-paced EV market, such strategic moves are likely to become more common, underscoring the company’s agility and willingness to explore new avenues for growth and customer engagement.