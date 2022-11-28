Elon Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter

According to recent reports, Elon Musk said in a tweet that Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About this tweet

Recent reports suggest that Apple has mostly stopped advertising on one of the most popular social media platforms, Twitter claims Elon Musk. When asked for a comment, the party did not respond. In early November, Elon Musk claimed that Twitter has seen a decrease in revenue and it is all because of activist groups that were pressuring the advertisers. Several companies like General Mills Inc and Audi of America have stopped paid advertising on the social media platform.

Twitter has lost most of its advertisers

It has been quite a while since Elon Musk has taken over the social media platform, Twitter. Even since he acquired the social media company, he has fired half of the staff and introduced policies such as that of the blue tick that has only backfired. He also reinstated the banned accounts of various personalities like Donald Trump and Andrew Tate who are known to cause trouble and hate on the platform. Due to such policies and a lack of effective leadership, Twitter lost many big companies like Chevrolet, Ford, and Jeep. Many other companies have also left the platform without giving any sort of statement. Omnicom Media, a company handling advertising for companies like Apple, and McDonald’s asked them to stop spending on Twitter. Although Elon Musk will try to earn money via Twitter in one way or another, its advertising revenue is going to decrease manifold.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most liked social media platforms in the world. With its unique format, it helps its users express themselves as accurately as possible with less number of words. The platform is known to make an impact on people and is popular among adults and youngsters alike. The company, which now has a new boss, has not been living up to its popularity. Many famous celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Amber heard have left the platform and celebrities like Kanye West are back on the platform after their accounts got unbanned on Twitter. Twitter is slowly losing its credibility and people do not want to stay on the platform as long as it’s being headed by Musk. The company is facing several lawsuits as well, because of Musk whose twisted policies have caused trouble on the platform.