This article focuses on how to play the Knight in Dead By Daylight. One of the characters being pursued by a new murderer is killed in the daylight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, is killed. The new murderer is called The Knight, a physically-imposed antagonist who allows players to call in assistance in hunting the survivors. Tarhos Kovacs, The Knight, is the Killer from Dead by Daylight who uses guards on patrols to track down survivors.

The Knight is a strategic Killer, being able to dispatch his loyal guards to track down Survivors and destroy objects in the field. The Knight may call in his guards to patrol the surrounding areas and search for survivors or perform tasks for him.

The New Slayer can also dispatch three Guards to destroy or damage objects in their vicinity. While in Guard Summon Mode, the new Killer can track the patrol path for the duration of its strength. Once the duration ends, or the new Killer presses the Power button, he or she will call in one of the three guards to patrol a Patrol Path.

The Knights Power, Guardian Compagnia, allows the Killer to summon one of the three guards and establish their patrol paths. The Knight may select using all his Power Gauge to summon one of the guards, which will track and patrol the path created by the Knight. The New Hunter is the Medieval Tower Knight, which can use its Guardiania Compagnia powers to create a path AI patrol, which will summon a guard that will patrol, search for survivors, damage Generators and Pallets, and watch over the map when you are gone.

Speaking of using their powers on the hunt, its guards overlook many core mechanics from Dead by Daylight. Fortunately, his three lethal guards make that strategy incredibly ineffective, since you can break Pallet when actively hunting Survivor although it does cause a brief slowdown. If you anticipate that the nearest Survivor is actually going to pop up, you can use your guards to double back on it and punish them for their sneaky tactics.

The hunt continues until either the timer runs out, Survivor disengages with another player, or the Survivor is shot by either Tarhos Kovacs or the Guard. Knight Mori is perhaps one of the best in the competition, as the Knight ensnares all four Guards for the Survivor’s final elimination. The last of Death By Daylights killers is the only Killer Unique in the list, and if you spend the time understanding how to utilize her abilities, you will execute some spectacular plays very quickly.