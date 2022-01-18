Elon Musk visiting Tesla Giga Berlin by Mid-February

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk replied under a tweet mentioning his travel plans which are not true. After stating that the rumor is not true, he added that he is heading to Giga Berlin by mid-February. Initially Drive Tesla Canada reported that Elon Musk will be traveling to Berlin later this week. Stated that he was supposed to go by last week, but Giga Berlin was not ready for Musk’s visit. While Musk denied going to Berlin, it could be possibly true that Musk will be traveling in a Model Y manufactured by Giga Berlin once he is in Berlin.

Throughout last year Elon Musk visited Giga Berlin a couple of times. It was expected that Giga Berlin would start production by 2021 end. However, there have been certain issues with obtaining permits. So far the factory received permits to manufacture 2000 Model Y vehicles just a week ago. And with this rumors started coming around that Musk is going to visit the factory. First reported by Torque news that their sources from Giga Berlin stated that Tesla Germany is not ready to receive Musk yet. Musk claimed the news to be a rumor.

I obv can’t comment on every rumor, but this isn’t true. Am headed to Berlin mid Feb, not this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2022

However, it was interesting that Elon confirmed that he is visiting Berlin by next month. Which is a faraway date than the rumor stated. Furthermore, later in another tweet, Musk said that his travel plans being reported online has become a security issue now. This is why many Tesla fans have opted not to talk about the celebrity entrepreneur’s whereabouts.

Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

Court hearing

On February 11 there will be a court hearing where the verdict is to reach on whether the factory will be receiving water. Eggersdorf pumps water from the ground amounts to four million cubic meters of water every year. If the factory were to start operations, then most of the water will go to the factory. If the verdict is declined, it could affect the decided 1.4 million cubic meters each year usage by Giga Berlin. However, regional finance minister Joerg Steinbach told German newspaper Tagesspiegel that the production process will start before the court hearing itself.

Regardless of the outcomes, the factory production is much delayed than anticipated with various hurdles from environmental groups. By the time Elon Musk visits Berlin in February, these conflicts are expected to be resolved. This is possibly why many rumors have started around, stating that Giga Berlin is not ready to receive Elon Musk.