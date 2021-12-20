NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti images leaked prior to launch confirming triple fan design

The introduction of the RTX 3090 Ti, which is expected to be NVIDIA’s most costly and powerful consumer graphics card, has already been verified by several leaks and rumours. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti bundle from Asus TUF has now been leaked online ahead of its debut. Here is some of the information we gleaned about NVIDIA’s forthcoming graphics card.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti’s rumoured retail package appears identical to the previous Asus TUF graphics card, with GeForce branding over the box and significant 3090 Ti branding throughout. The packaging also reveals that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Asus TUF edition graphics card will have a triple fan design, identical to the RTX 3090 Asus TUF edition.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Rumored Specifications

The internal codename for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be GA102-350, and it will have a massive 10752 CUDA cores. This is the most CUDA cores that NVIDIA has ever included in a graphics card. The visual memory of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is reported to have 24GB of GDDR6x memory with a memory speed of 21.5Gbps.

The TDP of the RTX 3090 Ti will indeed be 450W, which is 100W more than the RTX 3080. Because of its enhanced power, the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to outperform the RTX 3090, particularly in 4K and 8K gaming. Considering that the RTX 3090 is already competent of 8K gaming, the RTX 3090 Ti will deliver high-frame-rate 8K gaming, something just a few graphics cards can deliver.

When will NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launch?

If all goes according to plan, the RTX 3090 Ti will be released during CES 2021 in the first week of January. The RTX 3090 Ti is projected to cost roughly based on the pricing of the RTX 309.80. However, owing to a global graphics card scarcity and an increase in the number of crypto miners, you may have to pay much more than that.

Conclusion:

It’s sure that the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be one among the best performing and outselling graphic cards from Nvidia officially will be gaining a lot of audience eyes for its purchase. As of now, furthermore details about the GPU remain classified till CES 2021. We will be covering you up with more details on our site in the future.

Also Read: