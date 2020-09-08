Enhanced Athlete India- Slin Pills

Enhanced Athlete Slin is a potent glucose disposal agent (GDA) designed to help partition carbohydrate absorption in the body. A Glucose Disposal Agent (GDA) and is essential for anyone who wants to enhance nutrient partitioning and stabilising blood glucose levels. Ultimately, this greatly improves your ability to gain lean muscle mass and reduce body fat levels.

120 Capsules

Powerful carb blocker

Insulin mimetic

Minimises fat storage

Supports muscle growth

Helps to optimise blood glucose levels

Shuttles carbs into muscle cells

Perfect for carb-up before a competition

Promotes insane muscle fullness, crazy pumps and vascularity like never before

Helps build quality muscle mass that won’t disappear after use

Increases endurance levels

A must-have for any athlete or bodybuilder

WHAT IS ENHANCED ATHLETE SLIN ?



Slin is the result of countless hours of research, trial and error with the strongest insulin mimetics currently on the market. This was no easy feat to develop a product of this calibre.

It was created and manufactured for those specifically interested in achieving peak performance by allowing their body to use carbs more effectively and efficiently.

By using ingredients such as Berberine and Alpha Lipoic Acid, the body’s insulin response is lowered thus directing more carbs into the cell for muscle growth and away from potential fat storage.

Slin is designed to help partition carbohydrate absorption in the body but for best results, combine Slin with a calorie-controlled diet and exercise program

Maintain insulin sensitivity while on a high carbohydrate diet to act as a great catalyst in helping to increase muscle strength

Our formula can be used for pre and post-workout for nutrient shuttling. This can lead to turning your carbs into enhancing muscle

Our ingredients will maximize the efficiency of the carbs you consume post-workout partitioning more carbs to muscle and less to fat.

RESULTS TO EXPECT FROM ENHANCED ATHLETE SLIN



For people wanting to lose weight, insulin is often regarded negatively. But for those looking to gain muscle, insulin can be strategically used as an anabolic weapon.

Not only will Enhanced Athlete SLIN limit fat gain but it will also ensure that the carbohydrates are used efficiently used by the body. By taking SLIN with your pre-workout meal it will enhance the uptake of these carbs into glycogen within the muscle which then can be used as fuel when training. Glycogen full muscles when training will lead to greater muscle connection and longer pumps when training.

INGREDIENTS IN ENHANCED ATHLETE SLIN

Cinnamon Extract – Helps lower blood sugar by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing glucose transport into cells as well as lower overall insulin sensitivity.

Berberine HCL – Berberine HCl isolated from Berberis vulgaris (barberry). Berberine has a long history of use in both Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine to support normal glucose and/or lipid metabolism.

Myricetin – Myricetin is a natural substance found in many vegetables and fruits. It is an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory as well as containing other health benefits.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid – Alpha-Lipoic Acid is a mitochondrial compound involved in energy metabolism that provides a short but potent reduction of oxidation by increasing anti-oxidant enzymes, and may decrease blood glucose acutely.

HOW TO USE A GLUCOSE DISPOSAL AGENT



All Glucose Disposal Agent supplements are best taken 15-20 minutes before any large carbohydrate meal. We recommend supplementing a GDA with any carb-rich meal over 50g carbs and an extra capsule with any meal exceeding 100g carbs like in a post-workout meal or the occasional cheat meal.

Enhanced Athlete SLIN is safe to use for both men and women as it doesn’t affect the endocrine system; it is non-hormonal and therefore doesn’t affect the amount of testosterone and estrogen the body produces. This means that there is zero-risk of specific hormonal imbalances and unwanted side-effects such as heightened aggression or hair loss.