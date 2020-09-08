Enhanced Athlete India- Slin Pills

- Powerful Carb Blocker
- Insulin Mimetic
- Nutrient Partitioner
- Supports Muscle Strength
- Increases Muscle Fullness
- Better Pumps in Gym
- Greater Muscle Growth
- Blocks Fat Storage
Enhanced Athlete Slin is a potent glucose disposal agent (GDA) designed to help partition carbohydrate absorption in the body. A Glucose Disposal Agent (GDA) and is essential for anyone who wants to enhance nutrient partitioning and stabilising blood glucose levels. Ultimately, this greatly improves your ability to gain lean muscle mass and reduce body fat levels.
- 120 Capsules
WHAT IS ENHANCED ATHLETE SLIN?
Slin is the result of countless hours of research, trial and error with the strongest insulin mimetics currently on the market. This was no easy feat to develop a product of this calibre.
It was created and manufactured for those specifically interested in achieving peak performance by allowing their body to use carbs more effectively and efficiently.
By using ingredients such as Berberine and Alpha Lipoic Acid, the body’s insulin response is lowered thus directing more carbs into the cell for muscle growth and away from potential fat storage.
Slin is designed to help partition carbohydrate absorption in the body but for best results, combine Slin with a calorie-controlled diet and exercise program
Maintain insulin sensitivity while on a high carbohydrate diet to act as a great catalyst in helping to increase muscle strength
Our formula can be used for pre and post-workout for nutrient shuttling. This can lead to turning your carbs into enhancing muscle
Our ingredients will maximize the efficiency of the carbs you consume post-workout partitioning more carbs to muscle and less to fat.
RESULTS TO EXPECT FROM ENHANCED ATHLETE SLIN
For people wanting to lose weight, insulin is often regarded negatively. But for those looking to gain muscle, insulin can be strategically used as an anabolic weapon.
Not only will Enhanced Athlete SLIN limit fat gain but it will also ensure that the carbohydrates are used efficiently used by the body. By taking SLIN with your pre-workout meal it will enhance the uptake of these carbs into glycogen within the muscle which then can be used as fuel when training. Glycogen full muscles when training will lead to greater muscle connection and longer pumps when training.
INGREDIENTS IN ENHANCED ATHLETE SLIN
Cinnamon Extract – Helps lower blood sugar by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing glucose transport into cells as well as lower overall insulin sensitivity.
Berberine HCL – Berberine HCl isolated from Berberis vulgaris (barberry). Berberine has a long history of use in both Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine to support normal glucose and/or lipid metabolism.
Myricetin – Myricetin is a natural substance found in many vegetables and fruits. It is an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory as well as containing other health benefits.
Alpha-Lipoic Acid – Alpha-Lipoic Acid is a mitochondrial compound involved in energy metabolism that provides a short but potent reduction of oxidation by increasing anti-oxidant enzymes, and may decrease blood glucose acutely.
HOW TO USE A GLUCOSE DISPOSAL AGENT
All Glucose Disposal Agent supplements are best taken 15-20 minutes before any large carbohydrate meal. We recommend supplementing a GDA with any carb-rich meal over 50g carbs and an extra capsule with any meal exceeding 100g carbs like in a post-workout meal or the occasional cheat meal.
Enhanced Athlete SLIN is safe to use for both men and women as it doesn’t affect the endocrine system; it is non-hormonal and therefore doesn’t affect the amount of testosterone and estrogen the body produces. This means that there is zero-risk of specific hormonal imbalances and unwanted side-effects such as heightened aggression or hair loss.
SLIN was formulated for one simple reason, to put “Carbs into Muscle”
SLIN is a unique insulin mimetic that shuttles the carbs you eat into your muscles, instead of being stored as fat! But to truly understand how SLIN works its magic, you must first understand the very important and key hormone we are working to optimize, Insulin.
TONY HUGE
1. YOUR BEST FRIEND AND THE NEXT MINUTE SHE’S YOUR WORST ENEMY.Insulin is the primary hormone responsible for delivering amino acids and glucose into muscle cells, but it’s also the hormone that stimulates de novo lipogenesis (the scientific term for generation of new fat cells).
Muscle insulin sensitivity determines if the nutrients you eat are shuttled into muscle cells or into fat cells.
Let me use some real-world examples to explain. You know your buddy at the gym who can eat whatever he wants and never puts on any body fat? He has a very high muscle insulin sensitivity. His muscles are very sensitive to the hormone insulin so the food he eats is shuttled into muscle cells instead of fat cells.
Improving Muscle Insulin Sensitivity
As you can see, high muscle insulin sensitivity is very important for achieving your muscle building and fat loss goals.
There are a couple really easy things that you can do to increase muscle insulin sensitivity.
- Get more sleep – Poor sleep is directly associated with reduced insulin sensitivity. For example, one study found that getting just four hours of sleep in one-night, compared to getting eight hours, significantly reduced insulin sensitivity and the ability to regulate blood sugar [1].
- Omega 3 supplements – The omega 3 essential fatty acids EPA and DHA have been clinically shown to increase muscle insulin sensitivity and improve blood sugar management [2].
- Nutrient partitioning supplements like SLIN – SLIN is a dietary supplement designed to increase muscle insulin sensitivity, improve blood sugar, build muscle, and decrease body fat.
SLIN
SLIN contains multiple science backed ingredients like Bitter Melon (Momordica Charantia Linn), Berberine HCL, Cinnamon, Alpha lipoic acid, Fenugreek, Kaempferol, Myricetin, Banaba Leaf (Lagerstroemia Speciosa), Irvingia gabonesis, Fucoxanthin, and Chromium. These ingredients have been scientifically proven to increase muscle insulin sensitivity, improve performance, increase muscle size and decrease body fat.
SLIN is such a popular supplement because of its versatility. On a bulk it prevents fat gain and helps harness the anabolic effects of insulin for muscle growth. On a cut it increases fat loss and helps keep muscles full while on a low carb diet.
SLIN contains no hormones or stimulants so it’s safe to use year-round. There is no need to cycle off the product.
Many of the ingredients in popular health and fitness supplements have never been scientifically proven to do much of anything. Even worse, most supplement companies skimp and use small and ineffective doses.
- Every Enhanced Labs product contains research backed ingredients at full clinical and real-world dosages.
- No Proprietary Blends
- No Artificial Junk
There’s strong evidence that regularly consuming artificial sweeteners, food dyes, and other artificial chemicals commonly found in supplements can be harmful to your health.
- No Crooked Marketing
Most supplements can’t deliver even one-tenth of the overblown, scientifically false promises made on their product labels.
For example, no other supplement companies are using Irvingia gabonesis or Fucoxanthin in their GDA formulas. One clinical trial showed that Irvingia gabonesis improved the patient’s fasting blood glucose by 32.3%! Even more impressive, the participants given Irvingia gabonesis also saw a 5% decrease in waist circumference [3].
Fucoxanthin has many physiological functions and biological properties, such as antiobesity, antitumor, antidiabetes, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective activities, as well as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular protective effects [4].
Anthony Hughes ‘Dr. Tony Huge’ on SLIN
I love carbs, but I don’t always love what they do to my physique. Slin allows me to eat the carbs I love, in the quantities I crave, without them ruining my physique. Diet starts tomorrow
Coach Trevor on How to Use SLIN On A Bulk
I like to have my clients take 2 capsules of SLIN every 4 hours when bulking (12 capsules per day). Taking SLIN throughout the day like this keeps muscle insulin sensitivity high and prevents fat gain when bulking. It’s almost as if the SLIN turns your muscles into sponges, continuously soaking up all the nutrients you are eating in your diet.
Harraj s lamba: How to Use SLIN On A Cut
For my clients who are cutting, I take a different approach. When cutting, you want to keep blood sugar levels as low as possible throughout the day. This ensures your body uses stored body fat as an energy source. When cutting, I have my clients take 4 capsules of SLIN 30 minutes before every meal. This increases their muscle insulin sensitivity and shuttle the carbs in their meal into muscle cells, keeping blood sugar levels low to maximize fat burning.
I also have them take another 4 capsules of SLIN when they wake up in the middle of the night to use the rest room. This accomplishes two things:
- It ensures blood sugars are as low as possible throughout the night to maximize fat burning.
- Human studies show that human growth hormone (HGH) and insulin work in opposition. In other words, high insulin = low HGH and low insulin = high HGH. Supplementing with SLIN in the middle of the night will maximize the amount of HGH released by the pituitary gland because it’ll keep insulin levels low.
SLIN Cutting Stack
|Week
|SLIN
|ECA Shred
|All Day Shred
|1
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|1 serving before breakfast
|1 serving with lunch
|2
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|1 serving before breakfast
|1 serving with lunch
|3
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|1 serving before breakfast
|1 serving with lunch
|4
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|1 serving before breakfast
|1 serving with lunch
|5
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|1 serving before breakfast
|1 serving with lunch
|6
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|1 serving before breakfast
|1 serving with lunch
|7
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|1 serving before breakfast
|1 serving with lunch
|8
|4 tablets 30 minutes before meals
|4 capsules pre-workout
|1 serving with lunch
The Bottom Line
Muscle insulin sensitivity determines if the nutrients you eat are shuttled into muscle cells or into fat cells.
SLIN contains science backed ingredients clinically shown to increase muscle insulin sensitivity, improve performance, increase muscle size and decrease body fat.
SLIN contains no hormones or stimulants and is safe to use year-round. On a bulk it prevents fat gain and helps harness the anabolic effects of insulin for muscle growth. On a cut it increases fat loss and helps keep muscles full while on a low carb diet.
SUPPLEMENT FACTS
Directions:
Take 4 capsules 1-2x daily with your highest carb meals to effectively partition carbohydrates into the muscle and away from fat storage.
