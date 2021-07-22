Ethereum developer arrested for opening his Coinbase account

Recently, a former Ethereum developer has been arrested for violating the terms of his bail. He has allegedly been trying to access his Coinbase account, which was not allowed. The name of the developer is Virgil Griffith, and he has been arrested in 2019 for helping North Korea in evading sanctions. North Korea was found guilty of harming the economy of the US, but his actions pulled them out of the same.

What happened?

Virgil was left on bail after 1 year and 8 months, and now he is arrested yet again. The former Ethereum developer was taken back to his holding cell as the clear instruction was that he could not engage in market activities. But now, to come to his rescue, the mother of the accused says that she has logged in with his account. And there has been a misunderstanding regarding the same. Now I don’t think there is any way to tell who actually signed in, but the accused will not be let go.

At this moment, the judge has refused to hear about the same and pardon Virgin. He added that the rules of not being able to access any crypto accounts were to make sure that he doesn’t run away. And therefore, Virgil was taken under custody immediately and would face a hearing soon.

Why was Virgil arrested in the first place?

There were charges of conspiracy against the US on the former Ethereum developer. He went to North Korea and gave them his services without any prior permission from the government. In fact, he did reach out for permission which was denied due to US economic sanctions against North Korea. Virgil also faced charges of laundering money during crypto.

Now all this does seem shady, but the creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin spoke in favour of Virgil. He said that Virgil just gave a presentation based on the information that was already available on the internet. It is very unlikely that he did something bad. But he also added that their foundation has nothing to do with his round trip to North Korea.

