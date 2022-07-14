iPhone Clownfish Wallpaper to be back again with iOS 16

For a reason it seems tech giant, Apple is planning to bring back its popular clownfish wallpapers which were brought and featured in iPhone which was even used by Steve Jobs on the very same day when the founder of Apple showcased the most innovative new phone back in 2007.

Clownfish Wallpaper in Apple iOS 16 Beta 3 Update

Although the weird fact is that the wallpaper never made its way to the consumer iPhones which went on sale after the launch of the first-ever original iPhone. This is set of a comeback of the vintage wallpaper after the 15 years of the original iPhone release now the wallpaper seems to be making its way back to the new iPhone which will be including the support for iOS 16. The update for wallpaper will be set on iOS 16.3 beta update.

The changes with adding this new unique wallpaper was first ever noticed by a Twitter user, Jack Roberts who tweeted and shared this new sort of add-on back in the first week of July itself. He mentioned the fact that this new clownfish wallpaper was not a part of consumer iPhones. Although, if you want to have a look at his tweet down below: here we have got it embedded down below:

Some users appear to be seeing a new Clownfish wallpaper in iOS 16 beta 3. This is the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced in 2007 — but it never actually ever shipped with any iPhone. Here we are 15 years later. https://t.co/OLTvb1KVJG — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 6, 2022

Will the wallpaper make its way to public release?

Although, this new add-on wallpaper is only limited towards for Beta version only. However, Apple has replied to the wallpaper tweet which says that even if the wallpaper makes its way to the Beta version, it doesn’t confirm that the wallpaper will again be back for the public release as well. However, we shall be updating you about whether it will be coming to public release or not.

At this point time, during the latest Worldwide Developer Conference event which was held last month confirmed the new iOS and iPad OS update where both iOS 16 and iPad OS 16 was launched as the latest new addon. The Beta version of this software just only gives a smaller glimpse of the new update by Apple. Beta versions can only be used for testing the features for bugs and stuff. Although, if you’re more into testing new features then you can join in hands towards becoming a public beta programmer.

Besides all these, may features which you will get to see in this new update! These new updates feature also include new stunning-looking lock screens, stylish clocks, and a new layout of widgets and notification bar which appears on the bottom side of the smartphone.

