Indian startup culture has grown significantly in the last decade. Many big investors from all around the world have put their money in innovative startups in India. Startups in India like Ola cabs, Swiggy, Zomato and many others have gone big in the previous decade.

Many top Indian cricketers have shown their interest in technology and business ideas by investing in many startups that appealed to them. So, here is a list of the Top 7 Indian cricketer’s startup investments.

1. Virat Kohli

We all know about the famous Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli for his excellent batting and fielding what we didn’t know was that Virat Kohli invested in a London based chat app at the age of 25. The app was called Sport convo and envisioned to fill the gap between sports stars and fans.

Kohli has also invested in several other startups. For instance, it co-owns the fashion brand wrogn and also owns 30% shares in the fitness startup chisel based in India. In 2017, Kohli also partnered up with Zeeva, a Hong-kong based electronic brand. Their target was to launch audio products in India under MuveAcoustics branding.

2. M.S. Dhoni

Yes, MS Dhoni just got retired but let’s not get emotional here. We are not here to talk about that.

M.S. Dhoni the captain cool has also invested in some startups. Though the exact amount is not known, He is said to have spent in the Bengaluru startup Business ledger app khatabook.

In, 2019 M.S. Dhoni also invested in Cars24 as a Series D investors. M.S. Dhoni became the brand ambassador of the company as a part of the relationship between him and the company.

3. Sachin Tendulkar

The master blaster of cricket is also on our list of Top 7 Indian cricketer’s startup investments. In 2016, the cricketer has invested in a smartphone company Smartron and also became the brand ambassador of the brand. The company though, didn’t do that well in the smartphones market.

Sachin has also launched his own menswear brand on Myntra. He has also invested in the sports entertainment company smaash.

4. Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav entered the world of investment in 2015. He made the investment in the Kolkata based fashion search and review site Fashionove. The company aims to run a portal that helps users find boutiques based on user reviews and helps retail brands to go online.

5. Kapil Dev

How can we forget Kapil Dev? Apart from being an excellent cricketer, he also has an impressive investment record.

The cricketer invested in the online grocery startup peopleasy.com as an angel investor. Kapil Dev also ventured as an investor when he picked up stocks in the Mumbai based company Samco Ventures.

Apart from these, the cricketer has made significant investments in other companies too. In 2018, he entered a partnership B2B marketplace Pumpkart for brand endorsements. The cricketer also invested in VAOO a cab-aggregator and online market network WizCounel.

6. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has also made some sound investment decisions as a cricketer. Seeing the potential of the online games market, he invested in Binca Games an online board game.

Gavaskar said, “With Binca Games, we hope that we can bring back the love for board games in this addictive digital world”.

7. Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma got quite famous during the IPL being in the top spots of wicket-takers. The cricketer invested in a platform called crosshead that acts as a social channel to discover new arts and artists. The platform lets people interact with professional artists based on the requirements.

So, that was our list of the top investments made by the top Indian cricketers. If you guys have any knowledge of any other good investment made by an Indian cricketer, then do tell us in the comments below. Also, Like and share with your friends if you enjoyed learning about the portfolio of your favourite cricketer.