FAU-G could arrive in December: Pre-register now

FAU-G by nCore games went live for pre-registration on 30th November and recorded over one million registration in a day. The game was launched when Pubg Mobile was banned in the country, and the company saw an opportunity. And for those who are excited about this new story-based game, it might arrive as soon as December. Though no official dates have been announced, the huge pre-registration numbers and the hype around the game suggest a swift launch.

About the game FAU-G

FAU-G is going to be a true-story game based on the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian forces and the Chinese. This military clash resulted in huge anti-Chinese sentiment and was one of the primary reasons why PUBG was banned. It also resulted in the ban of 100s of other apps, and also several other restrictions were imposed on China.

The game was first announced on Dussehra by Akshay Kumar. The game’s main focus in level 1 was the galwan valley incident that happened a few months back. As of now, the pre-registrations are on, and anyone who pre-registers will be informed when the game is available.

An important thing to know is that the game has faced a lot of backlash due to the similar naming with PUBG. People even called it an imitation of the same. But the founder of nCORE games confirmed that there is no such thing, and the game won’t even have a battle royale mode. Plus, the naming is similar to the term ‘Faugi’ that refers to Indian military forces.

Gameplay and release news

Some time back, the company released a trailer showing the gameplay of the game. The teaser of the game didn’t have any weapons and showed the use of melee. It also had only hand combat between the Indian army and the Chinese. I am not against the game, but every time I write an article on FAU-G, I mention that the game’s graphics weren’t great in the trailer.

Well, with the anti-Chinese sentiment, delayed PUBG launch, and yes, the 4 months release date nearing, the game might launch soon in December.

Are you excited to hear that FAU-G might come to India in December? Or are you waiting for PUBG’s arrival like me? Let us know in the comments below. If you found our content useful and informative, do like and share it with your friends.

