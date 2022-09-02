FIFA plans on embracing NFTs tied to classic game highlights for World Cup 2022!

According to recent reports, Soccer’s governing body, FIFA is known to have chosen the occasion of the 2022 Qatar World Cup to simply launch an NFT-based collection of classic clips from the history of the international soccer tournament. As you may already know, FIFA+ Collect is a platform that is said to be launched later this month, thus allowing soccer fans to easily trade and own moments in time, featuring the greatest goals, celebrations, saves and more from World Cup and Women’s World Cup history, FIFA said.

In addition to this, the FIFA World Cup NFT clips are known to be connected to the Algorand blockchain as part of a deal that has been cemented all the way back in May to be a Qatar 2022 blockchain partner as well as wallet provider.

As noted in a report by Coindesk, Classic moments in sport enshrined as digital assets helped drive NFTs into the mainstream, most notably in the form of NBA Top Shot, the basketball collectibles platform built by Dapper Labs, also the creators of CryptoKitties, the first NFT collection to gain traction on the Ethereum blockchain.

“Fandom is changing and football fans around the world engage with the game in new and exciting ways,” Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer, said in a statement. “This exciting announcement makes FIFA collectibles available to any football fan, democratizing the ability to own a part of the FIFA World Cup.”

