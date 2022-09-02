FIFA plans on launching its blockchain-powered FIFA+ Collect platform in September!

As per recent reports, it is being said that, FIFA, known to be the world’s largest international governing body of Football, has managed to unveil its first major product which has been designed with blockchain technology, FIFA+ Collect. According to the announcement from FIFA, FIFA+ Collect is a platform that will allow fans to “own and collect FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ moments.”

In addition to this, know that, this new service is said to be launching later this month, thus giving football fans the so-called opportunity to own virtual collectibles that actually represent some of the most commonly known in-game comments as well as “iconic FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ art and imagery.”

Furthermore, FIFA+ Collect is said to be operating on the Algorand network, which has been selected as the official blockchain platform of FIFA back in May for its ability to easily process transactions at a much higher rate than many popular networks for a fraction of the said cost.

Not just that, more than 2000 global organizations, DeFi applications as well as governments have also decided to choose Algorand as their chain of operations. Also, this particular move from FIFA comes as the organization sees the so-called changing landscape of fan interaction as well as engagement.

“Fandom is changing and football fans worldwide engage with the game in new and exciting ways,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “This exciting announcement makes FIFA collectibles available to any football fan, democratizing the ability to own a part of the FIFA World Cup. Just like sports memorabilia and stickers, this is an accessible opportunity for fans around the world to engage with their favorite players, moments, and more on new platforms.”

Moreover, as noted in a report by Kitco, FIFA+ Collect will be available on FIFA+, a digital platform created to help connect football fans around the world. When the platform officially launches, there will be a “range of initial collections” available to users, and additional exclusive and limited-edition collections will be released in the future.

The new platform will be available on all web and mobile devices and will support English, French, and Spanish, with plans to support additional languages in the months ahead. “The commitment FIFA has made to bridge to Web3 enabled by Algorand is a testament to their innovative spirit and desire to directly and seamlessly engage with football fans around the world,” said W. Sean Ford, interim CEO of Algorand.

