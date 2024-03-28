Fisker has just revealed significant price reductions for the Ocean models for 2023. The base Ocean Sport currently has a price of $24,999 before destination fees. That comfortably beats the Nissan Leaf by a few thousand, making it the least expensive EV in America. The Ocean fits right in with our selection of the least expensive SUVs available. The largest electric deal available on the market right now is a Fisker Ocean; forget about whatever price reductions Tesla may have announced this week and forget about Chinese EVs the size of shoeboxes.

Fisker’s Drastic Price Reductions for the 2023 Ocean SUV

The car company Fisker, which said earlier this week that rescue negotiations with a significant automaker believed to be Nissan had broken down, is running out of time. The electric vehicle startup is making a desperate attempt to stay alive, and its most recent action is to take a 39 percent price cut off of its unsold 2023 Ocean SUV models. Not simply the entry-level model has an alluring price tag. Fisker removed $24,000 from the sticker and practically slashed in half the price of the top-of-the-line Ocean Extreme. Now, it begins at $37,499 (formerly $61,499), which gives you a dual-motor SUV that can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds and has 564 horsepower in Boost Mode.

Along with several driver-assist technologies, a powerful radio, a panoramic sliding roof, and other standard features, the Ocean is projected by the EPA to have a 360-mile range. If that’s still too expensive, the mid-range Ocean Ultra can still be had for $34,999, and it can still go 350 miles on a single charge and reach 60 mph in less than four seconds.

Fisker reported, “We are not in the business of pitching Fisker Oceans.” Compared to other SUVs on the market, whether electric or combustion, the price reductions are just that great. Additionally, according to Fisker, some of these versions come with extras worth up to $7,000. Additionally, even though they are 2023 models, the newest software for 2024 is loaded.

Price Old Price Saving

Ocean Sports $24,999 $38,999 $14,000

Ocean-Ultra $34,999 $52,999 $18,000

Ocean-Extreme $37,499 $61,499 $24,000

Affordable Electric Option by Fisker: The Ocean SUV

The Ocean is not eligible for tax rebates that might further reduce those costs because it is being constructed in Austria under contract with Magna Steyr. But because they’re already so cheap, an Ocean seems like a great deal when you compare it to an entry-level Tesla Model Y or VW ID.4 (which also qualify for tax credits, by the way), which would cost you $44k and $39k, respectively.

Even though the price reductions that take effect on March 29 only apply to vehicles from the 2023 model year, all of the discounted Oceans will include Fisker’s most recent 2024 Ocean OS software 2.0. Some will include up to $7,000 worth of free optional features, like 22-inch wheels, unique paint, and other accessories.

Fisker said;

“We are strategically positioning the all-electric Ocean SUV to be a more affordable and compelling EV choice, competitively available to EV buyers in the broadest possible market, and constantly improving via frequent over-the-air software updates.”

Despite Fisker’s difficulties in bringing the Ocean to market, more than 10,000 units were produced in 2023, of which 4,700 were delivered to owners. Even though the price reductions that take effect on March 29 only apply to vehicles from the 2023 model year, all of the discounted Oceans will include Fisker’s most recent 2024 Ocean OS software 2.0. Some will include up to $7,000 worth of free optional features, like 22-inch wheels, unique paint, and other accessories.