Following criticism, NBC forbids a major correspondent from covering Elon Musk

NBC News’s top tech journalist, Ben Collins has been temporarily barred from covering Elon Musk. This action is a result of the reporter’s previous Twitter comments regarding the billionaire, according to Semafor.

Collins is renowned for his provocative reporting on social media and online rights. However, he was relieved of his duties at NBC and MSNBC. This is a result of remarks he made criticizing the new Twitter owner earlier this month. Two unidentified people spoke to the publication.

The writer made fun of Musk in one tweet. Collins criticized musk for appearing to spend weeks trying to figure out who one of Twitter’s top attorneys was after his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

The scandal here is that Elon Musk discovered who his company's deputy general counsel was six weeks after he purchased it. pic.twitter.com/vGgKrHcOHv — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 7, 2022

According to this individual, NBC News took action earlier in December. They took action after repeatedly warning Collins about his statements involving Twitter and Musk. Collins is still employed and has been active recently on Twitter.

In the meantime, there is a growing rift between Twitter and numerous mainstream media sources due to Musk’s actions to suppress a group of well-known journalists on the social media platform.

Aprt from NBC many other media houses were highlighted because of Twitter

He suspended the accounts of progressive writer Aaron Rupar, former MSNBC and ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, Mashable’s Matt Binder, and the Intercept’s Micah Lee on Thursday.

Numerous journalists had written on Musk’s decision to block the @ElonJet account, which followed the movements of his private plane, on Wednesday or had attacked Musk on Twitter. A few of the journalists posted a link to the tracking account on Twitter competitor Mastodon Social.

Donie O’Sullivan of CNN was among the reporters who were abruptly and unjustifiably suspended, according to a statement from CNN. “Every Twitter user should be highly concerned about Twitter’s rising volatility and unpredictability. We have contacted Twitter for an explanation, and depending on their response, we will reassess our partnership.

The Indian microblogging service Koo’s account has been suspended by the microblogging website Twitter. In response to user inquiries, the Twitter account @kooeminence was suspended on Friday.

The change follows the suspension of numerous well-known international journalists’ accounts by Twitter, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, including those from the New York Times, CNN, and Washington Post.

Taking to Twitter, Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the homegrown microblogging platform, said, “I forgot. There’s more! – Banning Mastodon account. – Not allowing mastodon links saying it’s unsafe. – Banning Koo’s eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?”

According to Twitter’s new policy, posting “live location information, including information provided on Twitter directly or links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes,” is prohibited.

Meanwhile, Musk has been threatened with sanctions by the UN and the EU over Twitter’s activities.