Ford electrifying its Lincoln brand to launch five electric SUVs by 2026

Ford plans to electrify its Lincoln brand in North America. It is preparing to launch at least five electric Lincoln sport utility vehicles through 2026. The new battery-electric vehicles will replace the existing Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator. This move is said to be a key element of Ford’s $30 billion investment in EVs and batteries through 2030.

Sources told Reuters, stating about the plans to electrify Lincoln Brand. In May 2021, Ford announced its plans of electrification and investment of $30 billion through 2030. On Thursday Lincoln spokeswoman Anika Salceda-Wycoco said it was “too early to talk about specific details around the future vehicle or production plans.”

Furthermore, it is known that the first of the new Lincoln EVs will be a large crossover about the size of the Aviator. The first Lincoln EV is set to launch in late 2024 or early 2025 at Ford’s Ontario plant in Oakville. This will be part of the $1.5 billion changeovers from the combustion engine plan. Several more Lincoln EV crossovers, including potential replacements for the compact Corsair and the mid-size Nautilus, could be built in Oakville in 2025-2026, said the two sources, who cited internal planning documents. Production plans for those models have not been finalized.

Other Lincoln models

Interestingly the sources stated that several Smaller Lincoln EVs will have improved versions of EV platform sharing with Ford Mustang Mach-E. Furthermore stated, “A larger Lincoln SUV, a battery-powered companion to the big Navigator, is scheduled to go into production in 2026, the sources said. It will share a new dedicated EV truck platform with the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning”

Ford majorly plans to transform the Lincoln brand in North America into a premium utility vehicle segment. It is where General Motors will be launching the mid-size Lyriq electric crossover this year. Eventually, Cadillac is expected to field a full portfolio of electric utility vehicles, GM executives have previously said, including a full-size Escalade EV that is expected to share its underpinnings with the Hummer and Silverado EVs.

Meanwhile, Ford has also been focused on increasing its production numbers. First, it started with the increasing demand for its electric pickup, F-150 Lightning. Now, the automaker is pushing to transform its other lineup as well. The competition is heating up and automakers are pushing to launch more models in the coming years. The automaker has said it will have the annual capacity to build at least 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 24 months when it aims to become “the clear No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America” behind Tesla.