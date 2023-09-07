Ford’s Electrifying Adventure Continues: Meet the 2024 Mach-E Rally

Ford surprised the automobile industry in 2019 by announcing the launch of Mustang Mach-E, an electric SUV. While the public reaction was split in half back then, Ford is set for another similar adventure in 2024.

Meet Mach-E Rally

The 2024 Mach-E Rally marks Ford’s debut in rally-inspired electric vehicles, customized for off-road adventures. Ford has four WRC championships to its name, rally isn’t exactly new territory for Ford, but it is for America. The 2024 Mach-E Rally marks Ford’s debut in rally-inspired electric vehicles, customized for off-road adventures. Ford has four WRC championships to its name, rally isn’t exactly new territory for Ford, but it is for America. The Mustang SUV is no extreme rally car but a factory-enhanced EV, designed to be both functional and enjoyable. While its not yet a historic icon like the RS200 or Escort RS Cosworth, it’s a promising first step into the exciting world of off-road driving.

Specifications

The key difference between a Mach-E GT and Mach-E Rally is the electric motor. Ford has delivered a robust 650 lb-ft of torque combining front and rear motors, maintaining the 480 horsepower. The only compromise is in the range of the SUV that dips from 260-250 miles. It is compensated by fast charging option, going from 10% to 80% in just over 36 minutes.

The suspension is raised by 0.8 inches to provide extra ground clearance. Springs and shocks are fine-tuned to handle challenging conditions. It rolls on narrower Michelin CrossClimate2 tires (235/55R19), ideal for snow, ice, and loose surfaces. These tires boast taller sidewalls, offering better protection against rocks and debris. The stunning 19-inch gloss-white alloy wheels not only look good but also prevent debris buildup. Adding to that experience, Ford provides a RallySportDrive Mode allowing thrilling slides and delivering a more responsive throttle.

Moreover, Mach-E Rally’s aesthetics perfectly capture the rally spirit. It features a rear spoiler reminiscent of Focus RS hot hatch and an aggressive body kit with functional fog lights. Racing stripes run along the hood and rear hatch, enhancing its rally-inspired appearance. SUV also has BlueCruise 1.3, an advance driver system that enhances Lane Change Assist and In-Lane Repositioning. There’s also an “always there” camera button for off-roading adventures, and the state of charge remains visible in all drive modes.

Is it worth it?

For tech enthusiasts seeking an electric Mustang capable of conquering challenging terrains, the Mach-E Rally could be the ultimate automotive dream. Priced at approximately $65,000, aligning with the GT’s range, this off-road beast is set to hit the market in early 2024, with deliveries promptly following suit.

In an automotive landscape where electric vehicles are rapidly becoming the new standard, Ford continues to push boundaries. The 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally stands as a testament to Ford’s unyielding commitment to innovation in the era of electrification. What’s cool is that Ford managed to go from an idea to a real off-road electric SUV in just 16 months. It may not be a full-fledged rally monster with a roll cage and fire suppression system, but it’s a factory-made EV with off-road upgrades that make it fun and capable. With its capacity to deliver exhilarating off-road experiences while proudly bearing the iconic Mustang emblem, this bold move showcases Ford’s dedication to evolving with the times.